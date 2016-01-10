Vikings Miss Last-Second Field Goal for the Win, Lose a Heartbreaker

Gah, laces out! The Seattle Seahawks hung on to beat the Vikings 10-9 in what will go down as a brutal loss for Minnesota after a missed chip shot field goal in the final seconds. Kicker Blair Walsh had actually hit a 43-yarder with the laces out, but he was not so fortunate on this potential game-winning attempt from 27 yards out. The Vikings had actually put together a nice drive when they got the ball back just inside the two minute warning—Kam Chancellor picked up a big pass interference penalty on Kyle Rudolph and then Bridgewater went to Rudolph again for 24-yards to get inside the red zone—but they were unable to seal the deal.

The Vikings did everything right, too. Three straight runs from Adrian Peterson set up Walsh for a 27-yarder to go ahead 12-10 with 25 seconds left, but he completely shanked it. Field goals are always an adventure in this kind of weather, and Jeff Locke again had the laces facing in so it’s hard to bury Walsh for this, but good lord, what a terrible way to lose a playoff game. For Seattle, they likely feel as though they were due, since the last time they were in the post season Malcolm Butler ruined their Super Bowl party.

