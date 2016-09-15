Vile Creature’s New EP, ‘A Pessimistic Doomsayer,’ Will Bury You in Doom

Following their arresting 2015 debut, A Steady Descent into the Soil, Canadian doom duo Vile Creature are back with a new EP. I guess that’s what you’d call it, at least—A Pessimistic Doomsayer features one long, involved, percolating track that spans seventeen minutes and at least three different genres until its agonized finale. They self-describe as a “slow & heavy two piece with anti-oppressive and fantastical leanings,” and the predominant sound here is sludgy, lightless doom. It comes well- tempered with dashes of pure death, dark hardcore, neocrust, and dribbles of depressive black metal, and is a bit of a rollercoaster. In a twist ending, the ending sees the band venture past its metallic threshold into pulsating ambient territory (replete with synth-sweet choral vocals).

For a band like this, lyrics are crucial, and Vile Creature’s are delivered in a menacing hodgepodge; guest vocalist Lauren Minnes’ sweet, pure lines skitter and sway atop KW’s and Vic’s strangled howls and decayed growls that foretell darkness and reckoning. The words are simple, but carry weight, and it’s hard not to feel a few chills when they throw themselves into screaming out the refrain, “This world has no safe space for me!”

As guitarist and vocalist KW told Noisey, “A Pessimistic Doomsayer is our second record, and thematically it deals with the repercussions of the emotions expressed on [our first record] A Steady Descent into the Soil. The world can be a hard place to survive in, especially for those who experience marginalization and oppression. Escaping, for us at least, is paramount. A Pessimistic Doomsayer is specifically about the relationships we have built with fictional characters; whether they originate in literature, television shows, or movies, these relationships provide the connection and escape that we sometimes need from the harsh realities of the world. Ot is our firm belief that these connections are as real and valid as the ones derived from corporeal reality.”



Stream A Pessimistic Doomsayer in full below, and buy a physical copy whilst you’re at it. If you like what you hear, be sure to grab the sweet, sweet vinyl version of their previous record from Eroding Winds.

Kim Kelly is embracing harsh reality on Twitter.