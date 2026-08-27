Vin Diesel Puts His Tough-Guy Persona Aside to Sing a Mournful Dolly Parton Tribute—and It’s Hauntingly Beautiful

Dolly Parton’s universal impact is on full display after her death at 80 years old, as tributes keep coming from even the most surprising places. Eminem even shared an encouraging letter Parton sent him in 2022. Additionally, Vin Diesel posted a tribute in his own way, involving a clip of him singing “I Will Always Love You” a cappella style.

The audio was posted over a black and white photo of a young Dolly Parton. Diesel’s post was captioned only with the praying hands emoji, instead letting his singing say everything he needed.

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Surprisingly, Vin Diesel has a pretty decent voice. At least for someone who’s not typically considered a singer. The a cappella style accompanied by slight echo and reverb, suggesting that he might have recorded this in a bathroom, give the tribute a melancholy tone. In this moment, his grief becomes obvious. Along with what feels like the rest of the world, Vin Diesel also mourns.

Vin Diesel Sings in Tribute to Dolly Parton, While Kesha Honors Personal Connection to Country Legend

This musical tribute from Vin Diesel is a surprising choice considering his body of work. But it’s a testament to Dolly Parton’s incredibly far-reaching influence that so many people from so many different backgrounds are grieving. And we also think Dolly Parton would have liked Vin Diesel’s rendition of her hit song.

Further tributes came from Kesha, who honored Parton’s legacy and her personal connection with the country star during a show in Pittsburgh. Kesha’s mother, Pebe Sebert, wrote the song “Old Flames Can’t Hold a Candle to You” around 1978. Parton recorded a version for her 1980 album, and it topped the Billboard country chart that year.

“For those of you who don’t know, I come from a long lineage of songwriters,” Kesha told her audience. “And before I was born, my mom actually wrote a song for Dolly Parton. That song bought us a house with a roof. That song put me through school.”

Kesha also spoke about recording a version of “Old Flames” as a duet with Parton for her 2017 album Rainbow. She was in the middle of an intense legal battle with Dr. Luke at the time, as well as involved in the #MeToo movement. Having Parton there, she said, helped her get through it.

“Having such a legendary woman do this song with me and stand beside me, it made me really feel like God was on my side,” she told the crowd. “That’s how it feels working with Dolly Parton.”

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)