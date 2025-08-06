Vince McMahon Is Taking Part in a New Hulk Hogan Documentary

A new documentary is being released in the wake of Hulk Hogan’s passing. Officials were called to Hogan’s home in the early hours of July 24th due to a heart related incident. The news shocked the professional wrestling world and tributes quickly poured in for the Hulkster. Now, TMZ is releasing a documentary with interviews from several close associates to Hogan.

“Hulk Hogan forever changed professional wrestling and became one of the biggest icons in America, but tragedies and self-inflicted wounds complicate his legacy,” the synopsis reads. “Hulk’s closest friends, competitors, and fellow champions discuss how one man, Terry Bollea, changed pop culture forever.” The documentary releases August 12th at 8 p.m. ET on FOX. It will stream next day on Hulu.

Videos by VICE

TMZ Releasing Hulk Hogan Documentary

According to TMZ, Jimmy Hart, Hogan’s longtime right-hand, Mark Henry, Bill Goldberg, Mick Foley, his Rocky III costar Sylvester Stallone and Vince McMahon were interviewed. This is the first time McMahon has spoken publicly about wrestling in any capacity since Janel Grant’s lawsuit surfaced in early 2024. He did interviews for his Netflix docuseries, Mr. McMahon, but didn’t complete his interviews once the allegations came to light. Current WWE Superstars were interviewed as well, inclduing Alexa Bliss, Jacob Fatu and Charlotte Flair.

In addition, Netflix is reportedly working on a separate project about Hogan. Years ago a biopic was in the works with Joker director Todd Phillips and Chris Hemsworth tapped to play one of the most recognizable names in wrestling history. Hemsworth opened up about the physicality of the role, admitting he’d have to put on more weight than he’s had to for Marvel’s Thor films.

“They [Netflix] kind of missed a beat in the contract. There was a payment that wasn’t placed at the right time. The script was amazing. Scott Silver, who wrote the script for Joker, The Wolf of Wall Street, [and] a bunch of other movies, said, ‘This is the best thing I’ve ever written,” Hogan said of the cancellation on Insight with Chris Van Vliet. “… Spent about three years with this writer going back and forth. When I read it, it was just very, very dark, if that would be the right word. But it was probably what the public may want to see.”

Stay tuned to VICE for updates.