Vince Staples Drops New Album ‘FM!’ Featuring Kehlani, Earl Sweatshirt

National treasure Vince Staples has released the follow-up to 2017’s Big Fish Theory. It’s called FM! and you can listen to it in full below. FM! is largely produced by KennyBeats, and features Kehlani and Jay Rock. Tyga and Earl Sweatshirt also feature on the record, on individual 30-second interludes.

FM! tracklist and cover art:

1. Feels Like Summer (Prod. Kenny Beats)

2. Outside! (Prod. Kenny Beats)

3. Don’t Get Chipped ft. Jay Rock (Prod. Kenny Beats & Cubeatz)

4. Relay (Prod. Hagler)

5. New earlsweatshirt (Interlude) (Prod. Kenny Beats)

6. Run the Bands (Prod. Hagler)

7. FUN! (Prod. Hagler & Kenny Beats)

8. No Bleedin (Prod. Kenny Beats)

9. Brand New Tyga (Interlude) (Prod. Kenny Beats)

10. (562) 453-9382 (Skit) (Prod. Kenny Beats)

11. Tweakin’ (Prod. Kenny Beats & KillaGraham)

