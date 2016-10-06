Vince Staples Speaks on the Video of That Woman Who Was Really Upset About “Norf Norf”

Over the course of this week, a very long but altogether hilarious video of an extremely concerned mother condemning Vince Staples’ 2015 track “Norf Norf.” That she recited the song in full, profanities and all, added to the memetic spread with remixes getting thousands of retweets. Vince himself had been silent on the matter, but he talked to The Guardian yesterday about the video before amending his comments on his Twitter​ this morning, saying that he had been misquoted.

In short, Vince says that the woman was right to protect her children but that his community should be better understood in order to promote better dialogue. Read the rest of his tweets below.

Phil is a Noisey Canada staff writer. He’s on Twitter.