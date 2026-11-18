This year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony took place on Saturday, November 14, 2026. Aside from multiple of the acts honored not attending themselves, one celebrity was welcomed with open arms. Actor Vince Vaughan purchased his own ticket for the event, which comes at a hefty price these days. In recent years, the price of a ticket to attend the ceremony has been largely debated. When artists are inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, they encounter guest ticket policies and high fees for extra passes to the event. Table tickets for this year’s event cost $10k per ticket.

When event organizers noticed that Vaughn had purchased a general admission table ticket, they stepped in with a massive upgrade. They moved the Wedding Crashers actor to the VIP section, seated at the Red Hot Chili Peppers table. From his upgraded seat, he witnessed a standing ovation for Phil Collins’ speech, a performance by all living members of the Wu-Tang Clan, and a surprise performance of “Walk This Way” by Aerosmith and Run-DMC.

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The Red Hot Chili Peppers were there to honor their longtime producer, Rick Rubin. Neil Young presented the legendary producer with the Music Excellence Award. To honor Rubin, the Red Hot Chili Peppers wore fake beards and wigs to replicate the producer’s famous look. They delivered an unforgettable performance of their classic hit, “Give It Away.”

Other Notable Moments From The Evening

Also during the ceremony, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker delivered a teary-eyed speech to honor Phil Collins. Barker expressed that Collins was his childhood hero through the influence of his mother. Along with Cynthia Erivo, Barker performed the legendary drum fill from “In The Air Tonight.” In his own speech, Phil Collins announced, “You haven’t heard the last of me”, following health concerns in recent years.

U2 unexpectedly opened the evening, unannounced. It’s reminiscent of when they added their album to everyone’s iTunes and iPhones without permission. They’ve recently apologized for that incident, though. Additionally, all nine living members of Wu-Tang Clan performed together following their induction. They paid tribute to Ol’ Dirty Bastard with his song Young Dirty Bastard, joining the group on stage.

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