Mafia Fugitive Arrested After Celebrating Napoli’s Title Win Too Hard

One of Italy’s most-wanted mafia fugitives who had been on the run for 11 years has been arrested after a photo of him emerged celebrating his football team’s success.

Vincenzo La Porta is linked to the Camorra organised crime group in Naples and was sentenced in absentia to 14 years and four months for tax evasion and tax fraud.

He was finally caught after he was photographed following Napoli winning their first Serie A title in 33 years in May.

Cops say La Porta, 60, was seen cheering from the balcony of a Neapolitan restaurant in Corfu while wearing a blue baseball cap and holding a Napoli scarf.

La Porta was arrested on the Greek island on Friday and is now in custody awaiting extradition to Italy.

“What betrayed him was his passion for football and for the Napoli team,” the Naples Carabinieri said.

Earlier this year a wanted mafia hitman was found living his best life as a pizza chef in France, while in January 2022 a notorious mafia fugitive was caught chilling in Spain on Google Street View.