Why You Shouldn’t Dish Out $14,000 for a Vintage Roland TR-808 Drum Machine

How much would you pay for a vintage musical instrument? One eBay seller seems to think plenty, in this case over $14,000, for a mint condition TR-808 drum machine.

You may not be familiar with the TR-808 by name, but you would instantly recognize its sound. First released in 1980, the music instrument company Roland’s legendary drum machine was first adopted by techno and early hip-hop producers and has since become ubiquitous in dance and electronic music, as well as hip-hop. Its highhats and snare taps lacing almost every major radio hit in those genres for the last ten years.

Most of the 808s sounds are now digitized and are available on most production stations such as Ableton or Logic Pro. There’s even a free online 808 emulator that you can use on your internet browser. An actual hardware version 808 is rare, with only 12,000 having been manufactured over the span of three years until production was ceased in 1983, according to the Guardian. So does that mean you should shell out $14,000 for your very own? Karl Myers, the founder of Brooklyn’s new and used instrument store Main Drag, doesn’t think so.

“The market value for a TR-808 goes for around $3,500 to $4,000.” Myers told THUMP by phone. “They’re not impossible to find nor is it vital to have one to get its sounds.” Main Drag has sold more than a few 808s in the past few years, during which time he says he has seen more and more come in. “They’re collectors’ items, really. Some people love to use the vintage stuff, they definitely give off an aura, but technology has made owning one not really necessary.”

When asked why someone would sell one for $14,000, Myers replied: “People are nuts. They’ll come in to the shop and demand a consignment price of three times the market value of an instrument. And sometimes, they’ll get that. But if you are a smart buyer, you should at least try to compare prices. If something like an 808 is selling for far more than other people are selling it for, you should find out why. Was it used on a famous recording? Is there documentation to prove that? Was it the first one manufactured?”

This particular 808 is selling at mint condition with an original foot pedal that the seller claims “most people have never seen” as well as the dust cover and Japanese instruction manuals. Box included. In the words of the seller, it’s a “museum piece.” If you’re still curious, you can examine the auction here.