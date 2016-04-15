BBC Finds Half of People Who Buy Vinyl Don’t Actually Listen to It

If you’ve ever wondered why vinyl sales continue to increase despite the ubiquitousness of streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music, a BBC investigation might have the answer.

Although sales are up 60% and are set to match rates not seen since the 80s, not every vinyl record buyer actually listens to the music. Yes, you’ve read that right. For people like student Jordan Katende, who was interviewed by the BBC in Piccadilly Records in Manchester, UK, vinyl holds more appeal for visual over sonic reasons.

Katende said he likes their “old school style” and its all about the aesthetics. Just how much, you ask? Well Katende treats them like they’re pieces of art, hanging them on his wall rather than, you know, taking them out of the package.

Katende’s consumer habits illustrated the findings of a survey the BBC had conducted in conjunction with the market research company ICM Unlimited, which found that almost half the people who buy vinyl don’t listen to it.

“I just collect them, put them on my wall, and think they look great,” Katende said in the video. It might not be the most practical use of vinyl, but there’s no denying a thumbnail image of an album cover doesn’t match the appeal of something you can see up close and hold in your hands. Maybe Katende is on to something.