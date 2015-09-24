Vinyl Sales Are Outperforming Streaming Services

Don’t let those fast-slimming major label fat cats tell you otherwise, the state of the music-listening industry is strong. Statistics released by the Recording Industry Association of America reveal that the streaming industry is now worth more than $1 billion dollars a year and is gaining on a slowing downloads market.



Concurrently and perhaps surprisingly, vinyl sales have risen 52% since last reported by the RIAA, in turn surpassing the revenue of ad-supported streaming programs like YouTube, Vevo, and Spotify Free. Check the RIAA-released statistics below:



Elsewhere in the report, track sales outshone album sales, paid subscriptions have leveled out, and vinyl accounts for 30% of all physical shipments. Aren’t facts fun?

You can read the entire RIAA 2015 mid-year report here.