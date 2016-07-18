Recover from the Weekend with Vinyl Williams’ Supremely Mellow “L’Quasar”



Photo courtesy Vinyl Williams

It’s Monday. It’s hot. Like, deep summer, sweat-AC-can’t-cure hot. Your brain feels like it’s coated in beer and sunscreen, and you can’t tell if coffee is helping or making it worse. But at least artists like Vinyl Williams are here to help you ease back into the week.

“L’Quasar” is the latest single from the LA psych wiz’s forthcoming third LP Brunei, due out August 26 on Company Records, the imprint of Toro Y Moi/Les Sins’ Chaz Bundick, who also features on the album. The track is a delightfully meandering cut of experimental pop, chock full of fuzzy analog synths, fuzzier vocals, and even a harp flourish or two that flirt with hippie-trippy cheese but never indulge in it. It all spins into sunny, jaunting choruses, promising that your sticky, sweaty malaise too shall pass. Here’s what Williams had to say about the inspiration behind the tune:

“With it’s distance being several-billion light years, for an object to appear as bright as a Quasar it must be brighter than a million galaxies,” he says. “These objects (or gravity clusters) can be museums of mystery that engage our senses toward the most distant depths of the universe. As we understand nothing of the causal realm, this song impressionistically approaches the noumenal center of Quasars by defining the cause as Love – the essential gravitational force that binds all things together.”

Listen to the premiere of Vinyl Williams’ “L’Quasar” below.

Pre-order Brunei on iTunes.

Catch Vinyl Williams on tour:

7/15 — Brick & Mortar, San Francisco *

7/17 — Bunk Bar, Portland *

7/18 — Barboza, Seattle *

8/26 — Non Plus Ultra (Record Release Show), Los Angeles *

10/14-16 – Desert Daze, Joshua Tree – http://bit.ly/22DCqbx #

10/21 – Turf Club, St Paul – http://bit.ly/1r69F9o #

10/22 – Empty Bottle, Chicago – http://tktwb.tw/24nywTf #

10/23 – A&R Music Bar, Columbus – http://bit.ly/1U0pqcD #

10/24 – Lee’s Palace, Toronto – http://ticketf.ly/1WzGXMa #

10/26 – Bowery Ballroom, NYC – http://ticketf.ly/1ssaKdc #

10/27 – Rock & Roll Hotel, DC – http://ticketf.ly/20Yaxt5 #

10/28 – Johnny Brenda’s, Philadelphia – http://ticketf.ly/1ZkW4XK #

10/29 – Brighton Music Hall, Allston – http://bit.ly/1PaRc1v #

* w/ HOTT MT

# w/ Temples