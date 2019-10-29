‘Violent and Damaging Winds’ Are About to Make California’s Fires Even Worse

More than a dozen wildfires are raging across California, and the National Weather Service has issued an extreme red flag warning for the entire state in the face of ”violent and damaging winds” that are predicted to begin on Tuesday night.

The National Weather Service is warning that winds, which reached hurricane strength over the weekend, could gust up to 80mph in Los Angeles and Ventura Counties.

Meanwhile, utility company PG&E announced late on Monday that around 1.5 million people face more preventive power cuts as the Kincade fire continues to rage in Sonoma county in the north of the state. Favorable weather conditions on Monday allowed firefighters to contain some of the fire, which has now burned over 74,000 acres.

Spent part of the day Monday, embedded with a crew @CALFIRE_ButteCo as they cut line on the #KincadeFire off Ida Clayton Road in #SonomaCounty. Steep, beautiful, unforgiving terrain. @NorthBayNews pic.twitter.com/fWfCUBAVrx — Kent Porter (@kentphotos) October 29, 2019

Residents are growing frustrated at PG&E, the country’s largest electricity supplier, which announced that its next blackout will start early Tuesday and affect 605,000 customers — about 1.5 million people — in 29 Northern California counties.

“PG&E can’t figure out how to deliver power reliably without killing people,” Petaluma resident Scotty Richardson, who runs a business from his home, told AP. “This is more than three strikes — it’s a failure of epic proportions.”

PG&E filed for bankruptcy in January after facing hundreds of lawsuits from victims of the 2017 and 2018 wildfires, and now residents say the blackouts are driven by a fear of further legal action.

“It’s so obvious it’s just to protect them from more liability,” Janet Luoma, a Santa Rosa resident, told AP.

The announcement came before the previous blackout, which hit 2.5 million customers, had ended. For many customers, power went out on Saturday, and it is unclear when it will be restored — before it is switched off again.

The Kincade fire began last Wednesday, seven minutes after a nearby power line was damaged, though PG&E has yet to confirm if the power glitch started the blaze.

This man just showed up to save these alpacas. He’s trying to herd them out and push them across the road #KincadeFire.



Still on Chalk Hill Road. The man, who wouldn’t give his name, lives in a ranch across from these guys. He moved them all over to his place. pic.twitter.com/JDqERpLXpT — Sarah Ravani / سارا (@SarRavani) October 28, 2019

The blaze has destroyed 123 structures so far, 57 of which are homes, California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection representative Jonathan Cox said at a press conference on Tuesday evening. He added that 90,000 buildings remain at risk.

CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES UPDATE: Officials say the wildfires could tentatively be contained November 7 — but it could take "weeks if not months" for all flames to be extinguished https://t.co/K6XOdekkaS pic.twitter.com/YI45NU97pl — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 29, 2019

In the state’s south, another major fire broke out near the Getty Center, the arts campus that includes the J. Paul Getty Museum, in Los Angeles in the early hours of Monday morning. Thousands of residents in the wealthy Brentwood neighborhood have been forced to evacuate, including celebrities like LeBron James and Arnold Schwarzenegger.



Man these LA 🔥 aren’t no joke. Had to emergency evacuate my house and I’ve been driving around with my family trying to get rooms. No luck so far! 🤦🏾‍♂️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 28, 2019

We evacuated safely at 3:30 this morning. If you are in an evacuation zone, don’t screw around. Get out. Right now I am grateful for the best firefighters in the world, the true action heroes who charge into the danger to protect their fellow Californians. #GettyFire — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) October 28, 2019

WATCH: Fire burning off the 405 highway in Los Angeles #GettyFire (🎥: @Prunovineyard) https://t.co/iFaJg5CVea — Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) October 28, 2019

Fire Chief Ralph Terrazas told reporters firefighters were overwhelmed. “They had to make some tough decisions on which houses they were able to protect,” Terrazas said. “Many times it depends upon where the ember lands.”

