Violent Instrument Damage Seems to Be the Main Focus In Police Force’s New Video

A rainy day in Brisbane seemed as good as any for Police Force to partake in some maximum instrument damage on their new video “Freakin’ Out The Squares”. It looks like the acoustic guitars crumpled easily under skateboards and feet but it took some extra pummelling, throwing and stamping before they could finish off the shitty laptop.

Taken from the band’s third cassette, Formula 1, due May 26 on Tenth Court, the track chugs along like if Suicide were caught up in a sub tropical climate. Filmed at band member Sam Hill’s house/compound, the video could be a metaphor for life and the changing face of the Brisbane music scene, but Sam says that it has little meaning besides destructive boredom. “Police Force is a cult now. We wanted to burn the guitars too – like a sacrifice to the gods of rock type deal. But it started raining, and we didn’t spend much time or effort trying to light them on fire. I’m sorta annoyed we didn’t wreck that laptop even more. A nice clean snap in half would have been a really zen thing to look at.”

‘Formula 1’ is available May 26 through Tenth Court.