Violet Grohl Just Announced Her First Headlining Tour

Violet Grohl has just announced a (very) brief 2026 run, her first as a headliner, alongside a new single titled “Cool Buzz.”

The tour dates come in addition to previously announced dates opening for the Breeders, as well as a couple festival appearances including Atlanta’s Shaky Knees and New York’s CBGB Fest. Grohl’s headlining dates kick off at Baby’s All Right in Brooklyn on June 4th, with dates in Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C. to follow.

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She’ll then pick up with The Breeders for dates in Baltimore and NYC on June 23 and 24, respectively. A string of festival dates will follow, including Pukkelpop Festival in Belgium and Leeds Festival in the U.K.

View the complete list of Violet Grohl’s 2026 tour dates (so far), and listen to “Cool Buzz” below.

Violet Grohl 2026 Tour: How to Get Tickets

Tickets for Violet Grohl’s newly announced headlining shows are on sale now.

You can find tickets to all Violet Grohl’s tour dates, including festivals and sold-out shows, on StubHub.

StubHub orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

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06/04 — Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right

06/05 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Lounge at World Stage Live

06/06 — Washington, DC @ The Atlantis

06/23 — Baltimore, MD @ Nevermore Music Hall *

06/24 — New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17 *

08/23 — Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop Festival

08/28 — Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival

08/29 — Stradbally, IE @ Electric Picnic

08/30 — Reading, UK @ Reading Festival

09/20 — Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

09/26 — Brooklyn, NY @ CBGB Festival

* = w/ The Breeders