Viral Dancing ‘TikTok Doc’ Accused of Sending Dick Pic to a Colleague

A TikTok-famous doctor who entertained millions with charming viral dances in the early-pandemic days has now been slapped with a $45 million federal lawsuit alleging he sexually harassed a co-worker with text messages, pornographic images, and a photo of his erection.

Jason Campbell, known to many as the “TikTok Doc” for his viral dance videos featuring himself and hospital colleagues, has been accused of physically harassing a colleague while living and working at the Oregon Health and Science University last year, and for texting inappropriate messages to the woman, who repeatedly said she had no interest in being more than friends. The 32-year-old’s internet antics first drew national attention just before the start of the pandemic, and he was later featured on national shows like ABC’s “Good Morning America,” “Fox and Friends,” and CBS’ 2020 prime-time special “The Greatest #AtHome Videos.” His TikTok account, DrJCOfTheDC, has over 264,000 followers and his videos have garnered more than 2 million likes.

The unnamed plaintiff in the lawsuit also says that Oregon Health and Science University failed to address Campbell’s ongoing harassment or any of the incidents reported to hospital leaders.

The lawsuit says the plaintiff is seeking $45 million in damages.

“Beginning in January 2020, while acting in the scope and course of his capacity as a resident and employee of OHSU, Dr. Campbell began harassing plaintiff via text messages, pornographic photos and sexually charged social media messages,” the 39-page lawsuit filed February 26 says.

The lawsuit details some of the inappropriate messages Campbell exchanged with the unnamed woman, including one where he told her she looked “tasty,” one where he invited her over to his place on campus, and another where he sent a self-deleting photo of his erection through his doctor’s scrubs on Instagram.

On March 12, 2020, Campbell allegedly snuck up behind the plaintiff as she was in her office area during working hours, and pushed his body and erection against her backside. The plaintiff verbally communicated that she disapproved of him invading her personal space immediately afterward, and texted Campbell about her disapproval later that day as well.

The plaintiff reported these incidents to her supervisors and even provided screenshots of their exchanges via text and social media in April 2020. But the lawsuit claims the university did little outside of acknowledging the encounters when it concluded its internal investigation in August 2020.

“OHSU’s environment is one in which sexual misconduct is permitted,” the lawsuit says. “OHSU’s leaders, who are mandatory reporters, do not report sexual misconduct. Rather they negligently and actively allow and tolerate it. Perpetrators of alleged sexual misconduct are praised, protected, and even glorified. Victims are not protected — they are shamed, dismissed, and subjected to retaliation.”

The hospital has a history of doing little to address accusations of sexual harassment, the lawsuit claims. It names 13 employees, six in leadership positions, who failed to do anything about the issue after the plaintiff told them about it. The names include OHSU’s second in command, Dr. Sharon Anderson, who once dismissed incidents of sexual harassment as something “that happens all the time.”

“If it’s somebody that you know is not a chronic offender, you can sort of sit down and have a heart-to-heart talk and say cut it out,” Anderson once said in 2019, according to the lawsuit. The remarks became the subject of a sex discrimination complaint filed against OHSU leadership later that year, the lawsuit claims.

The lawsuit even cites a 2020 survey that shows of the 5,300 employees who took part in the study, 34% of them said discrimination was a major issue at the facility. A total of 60% of them said they fear retaliation if they reported a problem.

Neither Campbell nor a spokesperson for Oregon Health and Science University immediately responded to a request for comment. Campbell no longer works at the hospital, according to the lawsuit.