Viral TikToks Are Promoting Literal ‘Cheat Codes’ for the Universe

Grabovoi codes are supposedly “cheat codes” you can enter into the universe to influence your fortune, and they’re taking TikTok by storm.

The hot thing in the world of spirituality and wellness right now is the idea of manifesting, which is essentially thinking about something a lot until it happens. Like many things in that world, this is a harmless mental exercise until it is taken to its extremes. One of those extremes are Grabovoi codes, which are currently taking over TikTok as “cheat codes” for wealth, health, and love.

Videos by VICE

The idea is simple. By saying, writing down, or drawing any of these series of numbers in the air, you are inputting a code into the universe to get what you want. For example, if you want to manifest more money for yourself, you’d repeat the numbers, “520 741 8” out loud, trace them in the air with your finger, or write them down on a slip of paper that you keep with you. Then all you have to do is wait for your bag to appear. People on TikTok swear they work:

https://www.tiktok.com/@anilasita/video/6942584355810217221?sender_device=pc&sender_web_id=6902460530159339013&is_from_webapp=v1&is_copy_url=0

The information missing from these videos is where these codes come from. Grabovoi codes were invented by the mathematician Grigory Grabovoy, a person who even manifestation and wellness blogs acknowledge as “controversial.” In 2008, Grabovoy was convicted of fraud in his home country of Russia for promising the parents of children killed in a school shooting that he could resurrect their children.

Do Grabovoi numbers work? Hard to say. They don’t seem to be working very well for their creator. As my mom always says, consider the source.