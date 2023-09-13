This ‘Transformer Table’ Broke the Internet

Having recently gone from a very large abode to a much smaller (but roommate-free!) spot, I’ve learned firsthand how challenging it is to find furniture that adapts to different spaces and hides seemingly in plain sight while not in use. Clearly, the algorithm gods agree with me: This “Transformer Table” recently went viral on Instagram and TikTok, with over 116 million views on this one video alone in just a week. If you haven’t seen it until now, I’m surprised it took this long for the shape-shifting piece of furniture to make it to your feeds.

So, what is the Transformer Table and how does it work?

The Transformer Table has garnered attention for its (pretty impressive) versatility; it can accommodate anywhere from two to 12 (yes, a whole dozen) people with minimal physical labor to make the switch. The 18” console table is ready to use straight out of the box, no assembly required. It looks great as an entryway credenza, but extends up to 10 feet, so you can host up to a dozen real ones for a massive Friendsgiving. You can even use it as a desk during the day, thanks to the included bench.

It’s easy enough for one person to add or stow the leaves, which is how you can easily add or subtract surface and space to the table, and can also be changed into a four-person configuration to suit your needs without eating up precious floor space. And this isn’t cheap fiberboard shit, either; all of Transformer Table’s products are made from 100% solid hardwood, and can now—thanks to the launch of the new “4.0 Collection”—be ordered in six brand-new solid wood finishes: Scandinavian Oak, American Walnut, Brazilian Sequoia, Canadian Birch, Smoked Hickory, and Aged Elm, to match every decor.

Oh also, there’s the coffee table

If you sadly lack closets (I feel your pain), the brand new Transformer Coffee Table 4.0 comes in clutch for stowing away extra leaves in between all those natural wine-fueled dinner parties you’ll be hosting. When leaves aren’t in use and need to be out of sight, you can stow them inside this solid wood coffee table, which also has an adjustable top, so you can work or eat dinner from the comfort of the couch (without spilling red sauce all over).

And naturally, there’s outdoor furniture

Transformer didn’t stop at tables, ladies ‘n’ gents—they went for chic outdoor lounge sets and struck gold. If you have limited outdoor space, or don’t want to crowd your entire green space with furniture, this modular patio set is ideal. It’s also awesome if you move a lot (New Yorkers feel that pain), need to stash your furniture in the colder months, or just get bored and want to be able to reconfigure for an entirely new look.

When I was in the process of moving, one of the movers gave me some free advice. With a twinkle in his eye, he said—about my furniture—“I think you will get rid of half,” and no one has ever quite read me to filth like that before. He was right; I was trying to fit my big apartment furniture into a too-small box, but the solution was just a scroll away. Thankfully Transformer Table is making adding a new piece of furniture to your place easier than ever right now, offering $100 off purchases of $999 or more with code TAKEOFF100.

Talk about more than meets the eye.

The Transformer Table is available at Transformer Table.

