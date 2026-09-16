Viral Video Shows Turnstile Pit Turning Into a ‘Magic: The Gathering’ Session Mid-Concert

If you thought you could just jump into a Turnstile pit and not throw down, you were wrong. So shuffle the deck and bring your Magic: The Gathering cards because the crew is dropping “Dark Rituals.”

Truth be told: I don’t know s**t about MTG, but I don’t need to. I can recognize that these Turnstile fans are having a blast playing a round in the pit during one of the band’s recent shows. A viral video shows the attendees sitting on the ground and facing off as the band performs in the background. Check it out below.

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This is certainly not outside of Turnstile’s wheelhouse. Some of the members are Magic: The Gathering players and even opened some packs on TikTok with Radio 1’s Jack Saunders.

Like Turnstile, Post Malone is another big musical ‘Magic: The Gathering’ fan

Turnstile, of course, are not the only big music industry MTG fans. Take, for example, Post Malone. The New York-born, Texas-raised singer has long been open about his nerdy side. As part of that, he’s a devout Magic: The Gathering player. He even picked up the game’s most valuable card: The one-of-one The One Ring card.

The rare card was introduced in 2023 as part of The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth set. While there are other The One Ring cards, Wizards of the Coast printed just one serialized 001/001 version of it. The idea behind it was that it would perfectly encapsulate the singularity of the elusive jewelry made famous in J.R.R. Tolkien’s iconic novels.

As soon as the set dropped, MTG collectors began seeking out the card. Eventually, it was found by Canadian collector Brook Trafton, who had it authenticated by the PSA (Professional Sports Authenticator). Ultimately, it was graded Mint 9.

After learning of the card’s whereabouts, Malone made Trafton an offer. In August 2023, the two men met, and Malone paid $2 million for the card.

“When I found the One Ring, the first person who came to mind was Post Malone,” Trafton commented on a video of the sale. “I have played MTG since I was a kid and obviously it would be amazing to keep this card. But for a guy like me, being able to sell it is life-changing. I just really hoped it would go to someone who would appreciate it as much as I do.”

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