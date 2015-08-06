Virginie Despentes on Killing Rapists

Virginie Despentes is a radical feminist writer and filmmaker whose work has inspired hatred and country-wide censorship as well as devoted fans. Her memoir/manifesto King Kong Theory, her graphic rape-revenge film Baise Moi, and her other books and films frequently depict themes like rape, violence, misogyny, and female friendship.

But although she is a huge public figure in France, Despentes remains relatively unknown in the United States, save for the cultish appreciation she earns from feminists and radical/alternative groups. For this episode of Broadly Meets, we traveled to Despentes’s home in Paris to discuss sexism in the arts, violence against and committed by women, and how her career has changed since she wrote her first novel while working as a prostitute at age 23.