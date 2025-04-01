Virgo, April 2025: Your Monthly Horoscope

For loyal, gracious, and pragmatic Virgo: what you can expect to enjoy, work through, and receive throughout the month of April.

The first week of the month brings with it greater inspiration, gusto, and verve as the waxing crescent Moon forms a favorable sextile with your ruling planet. The fact that Mercury is in retrograde offers a slightly different color to this cosmic forecast. Still, the results remain generally positive. On the one hand, your retrograde ruling planet is still liable to cause miscommunications, potential travel delays, and tech errors in the final days of its backward orbit. But retrogrades are also ideal times for self-reflection.

What can repeated interpersonal hangups teach you about a specific relationship’s dynamics? What does your reaction to tech or travel errors tell you about the resources on which you choose to rely? Under this positive alignment between Mercury and the Moon, the stars offer a prime opportunity to set goals for emotional and mental maturation.

The cosmic nudges continue into April 5 when the first-quarter Moon forms an auspicious trine with your ruling planet. This lunar phase encourages us to be brave and courageous in the face of the unknown. We can’t always take our next steps fully knowing what’s around the bend. But the stars urge you to try anyway, Virgo. Have faith in your problem-solving skills to navigate unexpected obstacles with grace. A challenge is not the same as an impossibility. You owe it to yourself not to treat it as such. Don’t underestimate the power that overcoming these hurdles can provide.

On April 7, your ruling planet resumes its usual orbital path. The end of Mercury retrograde will bring with it clearer communication pathways and greater mental clarity. If you were putting off major decisions during this retrograde period (typically a wise move), now would be the time to revisit these questions and obligations. Answers might not make themselves clear right away following the Mercurian shift, but they’ll come soon enough. Be patient, and open your mind up to incoming messages from the cosmos.

The following day, the waxing gibbous Moon enters your celestial domain. This stage of the lunar cycle calls us to turn our past experiences into future wisdom. Take stock of the progress you’ve made toward your goals. Consider whether those pursuits are even ones you want to be following. Alchemizing disappointment, frustration, or even grief into tangible positives like endurance, creativity, and empathy can be an unsettling process.

But without it, you’re liable to be weighed down by the more negative attributes with nothing pleasant to show for it. A direct opposition of the waxing gibbous Moon to Mercury on April 10 further exacerbates the difficulties brought on by this lunar phase. If you aren’t honest with yourself, then this exercise won’t work, Virgo. Hiding will get you nowhere.

April 13 will be a particularly potent day in the cosmos as the Moon reaches its peak strength in Libra at the same time that Venus returns direct. This month’s full Moon in Libra brings up issues of justice, equality, and idealism. The dissonance between how we wish the world could be and how it actually is will be more noticeable than ever. But fortunately, this heightened sensitivity also helps drum up potential solutions to create a more pleasing harmony between the two. Whether in personal relationships or on a broader, communal level, this celestial event pushes you toward finding a place of equilibrium that leaves both sides satisfied and stable.

Venus’ shift direct helps sharpen our judgment in matters of the heart and wallet. Paired with the full Moon in Libra, now would be an ideal time to establish better balance in relationships regarding the expenditure and contribution of resources, be they physical, mental, or emotional. You may also capitalize on this cosmic energy by reevaluating and adjusting your budget. For couples or close relationships with shared finances, you can easily knock out two targets with one shot.

Your ruling planet forms an auspicious trine with the waning gibbous Moon as it transitions from Pisces to Aries on April 16. This cosmic alignment allows for greater introspection as the shrinking lunar phase calls you to release old habits, ideas, or behaviors to prepare for a more restful, restorative period of the Moon’s cycle. With Mercury in assertive Aries, determining what you want (and, more importantly, what you don’t) will become easier. The following day, April 17, Mercury conjoins with Neptune, further boosting imagination and intuition. This will be a time for digging deeper into the big dreams you’ve written off for one reason or another.

The cosmos begins ushering in significant change around April 20 when your ruling planet forms a favorable sextile with Pluto. This alignment also serves to strengthen the connection between your conscious and subconscious perspectives, stabilizing your sense of self and increasing confidence as you approach uncharted territory. Part of this transformation will likely require you to reconcile goals you haven’t met and relationships that are no longer serving you. As uncomfortable as these reflections can be, they serve as invaluable guideposts for your forward progress.

Mental clarity increases on April 25 when the waning crescent Moon conjoins with your ruling planet. Take advantage of this opportunity by carving out time to think about the events of the past month. What did you hope to accomplish or experience by now? Did you stay the course, or did you run into a diversion? With communicative Mercury in the mix, lunar messages will be more easily decipherable. Absorb all the information you can, Virgo. The discoveries you find now will help bolster and guide you through the restorative shadow of the new Moon in Taurus.

The new Moon’s placement in homebody Taurus sends a clear signal to hunker down in your comfort zone. Rest and recharge by sprucing up your home with items and vibes that make you feel happy, safe, and inspired. Don’t be afraid to invest in your own self-care, Virgo. Taking care of and empowering yourself isn’t the superfluous endeavor your ego would lead you to believe it is.

Thus concludes your monthly highlights. For more specific celestial analyses, make sure to read your daily and weekly horoscope as well. Good luck, Virgo! See you next month.