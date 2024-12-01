Virgo, December 2024: Your Monthly Horoscope

For loyal, gracious, and pragmatic Virgo: what you can expect to enjoy, work through, and receive throughout the month of December.

We begin the month of December under a new Moon in Sagittarius. This lunar placement ushers in a reflective period that encourages us to analyze our beliefs, values, and principles. What have you learned in the past year? How have these revelations compared to what you already thought to be true? There’s no point in enduring hardship if you don’t use it to your advantage, Virgo. Now’s the time to put those analytical skills to good use. And remember: the new Moon’s introspective energy doesn’t have to be all negative criticism. This is also an opportune time to reaffirm your wins, accomplishments, and aspirations.

Keep in mind that Mercury retrograde is still going strong in the first couple of weeks of the month. This increases the likelihood of communication breakdowns, tech mishaps, and travel misfortunes. If possible, hold off on making any major decisions or commitments during this time. If that’s not an option, consider leaning on trusted loved ones for guidance. Give yourself some extra time to consider your decisions whenever you can. A few extra moments of reflection can go a long way, particularly when it comes to choices that promise to have long-lasting effects. Your future self will appreciate the discretion.

By December 4, your retrograde ruling planet forms a direct opposition to Jupiter retrograde, turning up the chaos dial even more. Keep an open mind during this time. The cosmos promises to shake up your belief system regardless of whether you’re ready for it. Learning how to adapt and go with the flow is a far better use of your mental and emotional energy than fighting the inevitable. The lack of control will be somewhat disarming at first. But if you think about it, this is also a fantastic way to alleviate some pressure off you. If fate is going to have its way no matter what, then why make yourself sick with worry?

On December 6, Mars turns retrograde, which tends to have similar effects to Mercury retrograde. When direct, this nearby planet governs assertion, passion, and aggression. When retrograde, motivation decreases, and feelings of lethargy or stagnation ensue. Much like Mercury retrograde, Mars’ backward motion can conjure shake-ups or roadblocks in professional and emotional endeavors. If there are opportunities to rest and recharge, Mars retrograde is an ideal time to take them. In the grand scheme of things, slowing down for just a little while won’t hurt your overall progress. However, if you continue to work past the point of burnout, that has a better chance of disaffecting your headway.

A few days later, on December 10, the waxing gibbous Moon forms an auspicious trine with Mercury retrograde. During this time, Mercury will reveal one of the lesser-talked-about silver linings of its regressive period: troubleshooting. Indeed, it’s far easier to identify problem areas when you’re actually experiencing them. Periods of prosperity are obviously pleasant and overwhelmingly preferred. But too much smooth sailing can start to lull us into a false sense of security. While it might not feel like it in the moment, experiencing these mishaps can be more of a cosmic blessing than misfortune.

December 15 will be a particularly potent day in the cosmos as the full Moon reaches its peak in Gemini at the same time that your ruling planet returns direct. Not only does the full Moon bring with it heightened emotional clarity and foresight. But Mercury’s shift forward also improves communication, mental clarity, and expansion. The muddy waters will start to clear, and the way forward will become more apparent. Try not to let your impatience get the best of you during this time, Virgo. The universe will present its discoveries to you in due time. Rushing the process can make it more difficult to pick up on its signals.

On December 20, conflicts are likely to arise within interpersonal dynamics or inner belief systems as Mercury forms a challenging square with the last-quarter Moon. This lunar phase calls us to release old behaviors, ideas, and even relationships that no longer serve us. But its negative aspect with Mercury points to an inability or unwillingness to acknowledge what those behaviors, ideas, or relationships could really be. Lean into this discomfort as it appears, Virgo. If you start to find yourself getting defensive over certain facets of your life, perhaps it’s because they’re not as worthwhile of your time as you would like to think. Don’t underestimate the ability of your subconscious to pick up what your conscious can’t.

The following week, on December 26, Mercury formed a direct opposition to Jupiter retrograde. The latter planet’s retrograde period tends to be somewhat chaotic as it challenges long-held beliefs and perspectives. But as someone who appreciates the benefits of education and personal growth, this should be an exciting time for you, Virgo. Once you get past the initial shock of realizing what you thought to be true is no longer the case, you are one step closer to becoming wiser, stronger, and better equipped to handle the next mishap the universe throws your way. These challenges will present themselves quickly, with Mercury forming a square with Saturn the following day. Boundaries, discipline, and responsibility become paramount during this time. You owe it to yourself to address these obligations quickly.

We end the final days of the year with a new Moon in Capricorn, promoting a healthy skepticism of our past behaviors and beliefs. Your ruling planet ends the year in a trine with Chiron retrograde on December 31, helping reinforce lessons the past twelve months’ experiences have taught you. While this process can be painful at times, it will help you enter the new year as a better-equipped, more evolved version of yourself, which is certainly worth the temporary discomfort. Don’t be so quick to shy away from past sensitivities just because they’re not readily pragmatic to the present situation. Chances are, events from your past are more related to your present than you might be willing to admit.

Thus concludes your monthly highlights. For more specific celestial analyses, make sure to read your daily and weekly horoscope as well. Good luck, Virgo! See you next month.