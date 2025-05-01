Virgo, May 2025: Your Monthly Horoscope

For loyal, gracious, and pragmatic Virgo: what you can expect to enjoy, work through, and receive throughout the month of May.

As someone who tries to find the quick fix to every solution, you might want to prepare yourself for, well, not doing that. Your cosmic forecast gets off to a rocky start as a challenging square forms between the waxing crescent Moon and your ruling planet, Mercury, making it more difficult to see a path forward as distractions and anxieties muddy the navigational waters, so to speak. The quicker you accept the reality of not having an answer right away, the easier this entire process will become, Virgo. The wisdom you seek will reveal itself when you’re ready, actually ready, and not a moment sooner.

By May 4, Pluto retrograde shifts into effect. This celestial period brings about significant changes on broad, societal levels. Pluto tends to influence community-wide aspects of life. Prepare for social, political, or global change to find its way into your day-to-day life. As tempting as it might be to push back against these inevitabilities, that’s not the true purpose of this retrograde period. On the contrary, Pluto retrograde invites us to sit with the uncomfortable. We must learn how to become okay with not getting exactly what we want when we want it. Discomfort is often a sign that the retrograde is working.

The following day, your ruling planet forms a harmonious trine with the waxing gibbous Moon as the latter celestial body transitions into your sign’s cosmic domain. The positive relationship between the Moon and Mercury makes it easier to navigate a lunar phase that is typically more conflict-ridden, as it forces you to be honest about what is and isn’t working in your life. Allow Mercury’s communicative power to lead you in the right direction, Virgo. Even life’s biggest problems can be broken up into smaller, more manageable parts. Around May 5 would be a great time to start splitting these mountain-sized obstacles into navigable molehills. No matter the specific circumstances, you can only ever tackle these hurdles one small step at a time.

On May 7, Mercury conjoins with Chiron and Eris under Aries. The latter two dwarf planets govern our vulnerable and rebellious spirits, respectively. With Mercury in the mix, our ability to understand these somewhat opposing sides of ourselves. On the one hand, past hurt can make us more sensitive to and afraid of change. But on the other hand, it can also embolden us with residual feelings of anger or betrayal that make it more appealing to make sure we don’t find ourselves in similar circumstances. This cosmic connection forces us to find a balance between these two impulses. Caution can be a good thing, and so can fierce passion. But too much of either, and it becomes all too easy to fall into unhealthy patterns in relationships with others and ourselves.

Mercury shifts into Taurus’ celestial domain on May 10, the same day your ruling planet forms a direct opposition to the waxing gibbous Moon. Again, the waxing gibbous Moon presents us with yet another chance to learn more about what we cling to and why we hold onto it so tightly. Look deeper for hidden meanings and purposes of the people, habits, and material things in our lives. When you push the minutiae aside, basic needs and urges often reveal themselves. The full Moon in Scorpio, which reaches its peak strength on May 12, will help open the doorway into your subconscious even further.

Full Moons are always potent celestial phases, no matter the placement. However, Scorpio holds a unique power to highlight paths of power flow so that we may better understand our roles in important relationships of all kinds. Communication is a two-way street, but one side of the road can often dominate the other. Similarly, there is always a pattern of escalation to any conflict, big or small. Scorpio’s influence over the revealing full Moon helps us gain mental and emotional clarity on a deep, intrinsic level. There is more nuance to your current situation than you might realize, Virgo.

The next weekend, on May 18, Mercury and Mars form a challenging square in Taurus and Leo. The way you express yourself is liable to get bolder and, in more extreme cases, less controlled. There are certainly times when letting your tongue loose and standing your ground with conviction is a good and appropriate tactic. However, the negative alignment between these two planets suggests that you might be venturing into the extreme territory. Keep a close watch on the words you choose. Be careful not to underestimate their susceptibility to misinterpretation. Avoid metaphors and vagueness.

Gemini season begins on May 20 as the Sun moves into this cosmic domain. The transition to Gemini season brings with it an air of innovation, creativity, and versatility. This will be especially helpful on May 24, when your ruling planet conjoins with Uranus. Curiosity abounds. Take some time to explore new relationships, hobbies, or interests. The potent conjunction is ripe for expanding your horizons, Virgo. Set aside your need to make snap judgments. Allow yourself to experience the novelty without trying to analyze every aspect of it. Different is nice.

The new Moon reaches its darkest, most restorative phase on May 27 in Gemini. Take this time to reflect on what you’ve learned this month. New Moons are prime time for introspection and self-reflection. Considering this particular new Moon coincides with a trine between Mercury and Pluto, all cosmic signs point to peering in at yourself so that you can better navigate the outward path ahead of you. Personal evolution requires us to have a glaringly honest appraisal of the person we were before the change; otherwise, how much control do we really have over what’s different?

Your cosmic forecast ends with a conjunction of Mercury and the Sun. Confidence in speaking to others, leading new projects, and taking emotional leaps increases. This is an authoritative alignment, Virgo. Use its power to your advantage. If there were ever a time to raise your voice and make waves, it appears as though it would be right now.

Thus concludes your monthly highlights. For more specific celestial analyses, make sure to read your daily and weekly horoscope as well. Good luck, Virgo! See you next month.