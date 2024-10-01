Virgo, October 2024: Your Monthly Horoscope

For loyal, gracious, and pragmatic Virgo: Here’s what you can expect to enjoy, work through, and receive throughout the month of October.

October begins with a precarious balancing act between your desire to practice generosity and the need to tend to your own needs. With Mercury, Makemake, and the Sun forming a celestial traffic jam under Libra, the urge to put your hat in the ring when it comes to problem-solving and conflict mediation will grow. The speed with which you donate your time and energy is admirable. But the stars offer a gentle warning: too much of anything can turn toxic.



This cosmic call to rest is further bolstered by a conjunction between your ruling planet and the New Moon on October 3. The day before welcomed a solar eclipse in Libra, another powerful celestial event that encourages rest, rebirth, and transformation. Pay close attention to how familiar habits and behaviors feel. In the hustle and bustle of everyday life, it can become incredibly easy to overlook small subconscious cues. These can manifest as tight shoulders, a nervous stomach, or a quickening heartbeat. If something feels off to you, it’s worth a second look.



The stars offer a blessing of several days under the comforting shadow of the new Moon before Mercury locks into a challenging square with Mars on October 6. During this time, the stars call us to act on the revelations we found under the new Moon. Clearly, some relationships or habits will have to go if you want to reach the next stage of personal growth. As uncomfortable as this might be for an overachieving planner like you, Virgo, take this as an opportunity to get better. Wouldn’t you rather know the truth than stagnate inside falsehoods?



Trust your gut and rely on instinct as you enter the second week of October. Your ruling planet forms a harmonious trine with Jupiter on October 8, signaling greater intellect and a sense of expansion. Indeed, the burdens that the Mercury-Mars square called you to release have already begun to lift themselves off your shoulder, clearing your head and boosting your energy for the path forward. The positivity you’re feeling is no small coincidence, Virgo.



Mercury and Jupiter’s trine coincides with an opposition between Mercury and Chiron retrograde, also locking into place on October 8. This alignment holds the potential to swing in either direction: toward our communicative, intellectual sides or to our vulnerable soft spots that encourage negative or unproductive behavior. Surely, you know which side you ought to try to favor. Chiron’s presence can feel uncomfortable, especially when it forms such a challenging aspect with your ruling planet. But activating this energy allows us to turn pain into power. If no silver lining to your struggles presented itself to you, perhaps it’s time to make your own.

There’s no better time to facilitate a flow of power than on October 13 when Mercury enters Scorpio while forming a tense square with Pluto, Scorpio’s ruling planet. Scorpio is known for its keen sense of power dynamics, allowing for a greater transition from one perspective to the next as you learn how to morph your hardships into wisdom that can better help yourself and others. Paired with a square between Mercury and Pluto, the stars offer a subtle but significant reminder. The actions (or inaction) you take now could tremendously impact your overall growth. Be careful not to underestimate even small decisions or changes. They all add up, Virgo.



All this hard work begins to pay off around October 22 as Mercury forms a fortuitous trine with Saturn retrograde. Flying under Pisces for weeks now, Saturn retrograde has been consistently calling us to deal with internal shortcomings and responsibilities. As the celestial disciplinarian, Saturn offers a “tough love” nudge in the right direction, showing us a way forward and pushing us along when we start to drag our feet. Capitalize on this motivation while it’s here. Your future self will be grateful you went ahead and acted on these feelings sooner than later.



Mercury and Saturn working in tandem makes for a potent celestial combination. With Mercury’s fastidious devotion to communication, progress, and education and Saturn’s love of discipline, consistency, and challenge, the end result is a greater motivation not only to speak your truth but do so in a way that allows others to do the same. The bigger picture becomes clearer. Petty grievances fall by the wayside. Don’t let your ego cling to them longer than you already have.

On October 26, a waning crescent Moon swings into Virgo, solidifying your connection with your emotional shadow self. Struggles only turn into wisdom if you take the time to process what you experienced fully. As the shrinking Moon sends us back into a state of rest and recalibration, our celestial neighbor urges you to ponder the events that took place between now and the new Moon at the start of the month. Journaling, meditating, and talking to a trusted confidant or loved one can help untangle any remaining confusing thoughts or feelings.

Finally, your ruling planet ends the month in direct opposition to Uranus retrograde. This faraway planet calls you to consider new ideas, possibilities, and adventures, even—or, perhaps, especially—if they go against the status quo. Uranus will yank you from your comfort zone and into uncharted territory. While oppositions can be challenging aspects, they can also be extremely beneficial. Allow Scorpio’s domain over power flow and Mercury’s ability to solve problems on the spot to boost your confidence as you navigate these unknown waters.



The more uncomfortable you feel, the closer you likely are to achieving a new perspective. The progress you seek won’t be hiding in the same old habits and behaviors of your past lives. As scary as things might seem right now, you’re about to find more stable ground than you think, Virgo.

Thus concludes your monthly highlights. For more specific celestial analyses, make sure to read your daily and weekly horoscope as well. Good luck, Virgo! See you next month.