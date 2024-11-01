Virgo, November 2024: Your Monthly Horoscope

For loyal, gracious, and pragmatic Virgo: what you can expect to enjoy, work through, and receive throughout the month of November.

As a pragmatic Earth sign, you don’t typically spend your time daydreaming above the clouds. However, there’s always a first time for everything, and your November forecast begins with an invitation to do just that: dream. Your ruling planet, Mercury, begins the month in a harmonious trine with Neptune. This outer planet governs our sense of imagination, creativity, and dreams. Paired with Mercury’s intellectual influence, these fantasies can turn into a probable reality in an instant under the right circumstances.



This celestial good fortune carries over into the next day, November 2, when Mercury conjoins with Pluto and forms an equally positive trine with Mars. A potent alignment like this signals great change for the better, opening doors you might’ve previously thought were impassable. Mercury and Mars’ symbiotic connection increases not only motivation to accomplish your goals but also the know-how needed to do it. Indeed, the stars seem to be setting the stage for you. Now, all you have to do is find the spotlight.



By November 10, your ruling planet forms a challenging square with a waxing gibbous Moon. As counterintuitive as it may seem, accomplishing your goals can often conjure feelings of regret, loneliness, or anxiety. What if you had started earlier? Where might you be now? Give yourself the space to grieve previous versions of yourself that missed out on these opportunities. But don’t forget that they still exist within you, no matter how small. Don’t focus on hypothetical notions of success. Focus on here and now.



Of course, this is often easier said than done. A square between Saturn and Mercury under Pisces and Sagittarius indicates a struggle between your logical and emotional sides, respectively. Saturn’s ongoing flight through sentimental Pisces forces us to confront unsavory but necessary emotional obligations and challenges. Indeed, these conflicts rarely go away just because we ignore them, Virgo. Meanwhile, Sagittarius’ influence over your ruling planet increases the risk of apathetic behavior. Be careful of the words you choose around November 12, when this square locks into place. Not everyone is as good at compartmentalizing their emotions as you are. Still, that doesn’t mean you get to fault them for that.



Mercury forms a direct opposition to Jupiter retrograde by November 18, which lays the groundwork for mental and emotional revelations brought up by a trine between Mercury and Chiron retrograde the following day. But first, Mercury and Jupiter: the latter planet’s retrograde period opens the mind to new ways of thinking, beliefs, and values. This gas giant’s regressive motion can topple even the sturdiest mental constructs. Rather than exhaust yourself trying to fight this cosmic influence, try to sit back and let it happen before you. You’ll be able to absorb so much more information by watching than pushing back. You can make your decisions afterward when you have a clearer idea of the big picture.



Next, the trine between Mercury and Chiron retrograde. This alignment signals a shift in perspective on a painful experience from the past. Moving on from a difficult situation rarely looks the way we imagine in our heads. Sometimes, the best closure one can hope for is to develop a neutral stance toward previous transgressions by others. The positive aspect between your ruling planet and this vulnerable dwarf planet suggests this change is for the better and will help complete the healing process once and for all.

The waning crescent Moon enters your celestial domain on November 22, gently pushing you to release the grudges, fears, and prejudices created by the events Chiron brought up in the days prior. Once again, Mercury plays a helpful part in this alignment, forming a trine with the Moon as it flies through Sagittarius. This sign’s high moral standards will likely make moving past injustices difficult. Nevertheless, the stars encourage you to try for the sake of your sanity and the relationships you want to maintain in your life.



On November 26, your ruling planet turns retrograde. As one of the two signs in the Zodiac governed by this small planet, you’re liable to feel the effects of this infamous celestial period more strongly than others. Conversation becomes muddy, making it more difficult for either party to understand what the other is saying fully. Technological aspects of life are more likely to go haywire, and travel plans might be disrupted. If possible, avoid committing to any major life decisions or investments. If avoiding these choices proves to be impossible, try to create a backup plan wherever applicable.



After all, you will have just gotten through an emotionally vulnerable few days by the time Mercury retrograde rolls around. Let Chiron’s revelations from the previous week serve as reminders as you go forward under the influence of your ruling planet. If you don’t take the time to learn from your mistake, then what is the point of going through it? The universe is incredibly adept at showing you just what you need to see at precisely the right time. The silver lining of Chiron retrograde poking at old wounds is that when similar situations arise before you again, those memories are fresh enough to deter you from falling into the same types of traps you were victim to in previous years.

Your monthly forecast ends with a positive, albeit inactive, sextile between Mercury and the waxing crescent Moon. Shortly thereafter, the new Moon closes out November in Sagittarius. The sextile between your ruling celestial body and the shrinking crescent Moon offers a much-needed shift toward a period of reflection, recalibration, and rest. Now is a great time to look back on the past month’s events. Then, determine how you can best use these experiences to your advantage in the future. With the darkest, most introspective lunar phase under the ever-improving Sagittarius, the cosmos heighten our sense of emotional awareness and memory so that you can use the past month’s events to become wiser, more self-assured, and, perhaps most importantly for an Earth sign like you, more adaptable.

Thus concludes your monthly highlights. For more specific celestial analyses, make sure to read your daily and weekly horoscope as well. Good luck, Virgo! See you next month.