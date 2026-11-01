Virgo, November 2026: Your Monthly Horoscope

Someone mentions a problem, and your brain is already three steps into the solution. A friend complains about their landlord, and you’re pulling up tenant rights before they finish the sentence. Your partner sighs at the sink, and you’re reorganizing the dish rack. You’re a fixer, Virgo, and you’re excellent at it. You show love by helping, and you’d rather hand someone a solution than a hug. Most of the time, people appreciate it. Every now and then, though, the person in front of you didn’t want a solution. They wanted you to listen, and November is going to give you lots of practice telling the difference.

Mercury starts the month retrograde in Scorpio, and it stays that way until the 13th.

Videos by VICE

That combination is tricky for you. Scorpio deals in emotions that don’t come with instructions: grief, jealousy, old hurts, feelings people can barely put into words. A retrograde Mercury slows everything down and sends you back over old ground. Put those together and you’ll run into a few situations this month that simply can’t be fixed. A friend going through a breakup. A parent who keeps bringing up the same regret. A coworker who needs to vent about a decision that’s already been made. Your instinct will be to offer a plan, a checklist, or at least a podcast recommendation. Try offering your attention first. Nod. Ask how they’re holding up. Let the silence sit there.

On the 4th, the Sun meets Mercury, and you might catch yourself mid-fix. Maybe you notice the way someone’s face changes when you jump in with advice, or you realize you’ve been treating a friend’s heartbreak like a project. That moment of recognition is a gift, even if it stings a little. Use it. Next time someone brings you a problem, ask a simple question before you do anything else: “Do you want help, or do you want me to listen?” It feels awkward the first time. By the third time, you’ll be amazed by how much the people around you open up when they don’t feel like they’re being managed.

All that fixing has a sneaky side benefit for you, too. It keeps you busy, and busy keeps you out of your own head. If you’ve been pouring energy into everyone else’s messes, there’s a decent chance you’re avoiding something of your own. The retrograde is a good time to look at that, gently. What would you be feeling right now if you didn’t have anyone to take care of? Sit with the question for a few minutes. You don’t have to solve it. You just have to let it exist. That might be the hardest assignment you get all month, and it’s the one you’ll learn the most from.

There’s also the question of who keeps coming to you. Some people in your life have figured out that you’ll handle things, and they’ve stopped trying to handle them on their own. The retrograde could bring a few of those dynamics to the surface. You’re allowed to step back. A little struggle won’t break them. For some people, it’s the only way they learn to stand on their own two feet.

Mercury turns direct on the 13th. Your mind gets back up to its usual speed, and the to-do lists come roaring back.

This is where you get to put your problem-solving skills to work on the things that actually need them. Contracts, schedules, travel plans, the home project you’ve been sketching in a notebook since summer. Mercury direct is your green light to move forward on decisions you put on hold during the retrograde, and you’ll make them with a much better sense of what you want. Give it a few days before you sign anything major, since the energy takes a moment to settle. After that, you’re in your element. Organize away. Color-code the calendar if that’s what makes you happy.

The Full Moon in Gemini on the 24th falls in Mercury’s other home sign, which makes it a big moment for you even though it isn’t happening in Virgo. Full Moons bring things to a head, and this one could put your career or public life front and center. You might finish a big project, get feedback you’ve been waiting for, or finally hear how much people value what you bring to the table. Take the compliment. You have a habit of deflecting praise by pointing out everything that could’ve gone better. Resist that urge this time. You did good work, and people noticed. Write down what they said so you can reread it on a rough day.

The next day, Mars enters your sign, and you’ll feel a jolt of energy that lasts well into the new year.

Mars in Virgo is focused, efficient, and very good at getting things done. You’ll have more drive than you’ve had in months, and it’ll be tempting to aim all of it at other people’s problems again. Hold off. Point that energy at your own goals first. The career move, the health habit, the creative project you keep shelving because someone else always needs something. With Mars backing you up, this is a great time to start, and you’ll have the staying power to see it through. The Moon passes through Virgo on the 30th too, ending the month with your energy and your emotions finally on the same page.

You’re one of the most generous people in anyone’s life, Virgo, and the world is lucky to have you on call. This month asks you to be a little more selective about when you answer. Some problems need a fixer. Some people need a witness. A few of the biggest projects in your life are your own, and they’ve been waiting patiently for your attention. Listen more, fix a little less, and save some of that brilliant problem-solving energy for yourself. You’ll end the month with stronger relationships and a head start on the goals that light you up. That’s a pretty good return on a little restraint.

Thus concludes your monthly highlights. For more specific celestial analyses, make sure to read your daily and weekly horoscope as well. Good luck, Virgo! See you next month.