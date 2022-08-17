Virgo Personality Traits: Everything You Need to Know

Virgo season spans August 22 through September 22, 2024, and you may be wondering: What are common Virgo personality traits? While this article is focused on the Virgo sun sign, if you or someone you know has other Virgo placements, like Virgo rising or a Virgo moon, this article might resonate with you anyway!

How to Spot a Virgo

Virgos often dislike being the center of attention but because they’re often so talented, they rise to the top of whatever field, scene, or community they are part of. Their talent is attributed to their technical skill. Virgo is ruled by Mercury, a planet that corresponds with trades, skills, and craft. There is no denying someone their credit when they’re simply good at what they do!

Virgos are typically very stylish, and may have a uniform that they follow in their daily lives. They usually opt for looks that are timeless rather than following fads, though they are excellent at forecasting trends. It’s unlike them to purposefully be flashy, but their chic style is eye-catching nonetheless.

Virgos typically don’t like clutter. You might run into them while you’re shopping at second hand stores, as they sell clothing they no longer want: This sustainable approach to fashion pleases them on many levels, as they love to discuss the value and history of each item with shop buyers, plus reselling clothing is good for the environment, and Virgos take pride in tending to the earth’s wellbeing.

In general, Virgos have a gentle, kind, friendly nature, and they love being helpful—but they can sometimes come across as short, as they often have a matter-of-fact way of communicating. They sometimes secretly, or not so secretly, enjoy being contrarian, and like to explore each side to a situation sometimes just as a mental exercise.

They have an innocence about them, but they aren’t naive. Witty and young-at-heart Mercury is their planetary ruler, and Virgos have a playful, silly side. Mercury is the planet of logic and information, and Virgo has both common sense and booksmarts. Nothing gets past Virgo, and because Mercury also has a trickster element to it, it would be wise to remember that you can’t “bullshit a bullshiter.”

They are down to earth. Even though the symbol of Virgo is practically an angel, they’re still real people. Virgo is a practical earth sign; grounded, and understanding. Since they are a mutable sign, meaning they end a tropical season, they are the most flexible and adaptable of all earth signs.

Virgos are Deep Thinkers

Virgos are analytical and introspective. They are definitely one to think before they speak. They think deeply about any given topic, and try to find a core, foundational message. Once they have the bare bones of an idea figured out, they can be very outspoken about it, even finding pleasure and joy in speaking their mind, especially if it’s a topic they’ve researched. Virgo is associated with the Hermit card in the tarot, which is symbolic of inner truth and the guiding light within us. Sometimes Virgos need quiet alone time in order to figure out what they want to say, and how. Virgo is no stranger to a silent retreat.

Virgos Love to Help Others

Virgos want to leave this planet better than they found it. When Virgo isn’t journaling their innermost thoughts, they are helping others. Virgos find purpose in being productive, and since they’re community-oriented people, being useful to others is highly gratifying. While Virgos value their alone time, they feel like they have a duty to the collective. They feel productive and useful when they are volunteering or doing civic work.

Virgos and Wellness

While we may think of Virgos as intellectuals, holed up indoors with their books and ideas, they definitely have a physical, earthy side to them…after all, they are an earth sign!

You might also consider Virgos as extremely focused on hygiene, which they often are, but sweating while playing sports also gives them a thrill. Getting dirty skateboarding city ledges, or dancing for hours at a dusty music festival, tiring out all of their muscles, physically working out their stress and getting out of their head—then thoroughly cleaning up afterward—is their happy place. It was probably a Virgo who figured out that a mud bath can be great for your skin!

They like keeping track and analyzing their stats: how many steps they have taken, and so on. Virgos are analytical. If there is a way to measure their progress, they enjoy finding the methods that work best for them.

When it comes to wellness, or really anything in Virgo’s life, they often enjoy the process: activities that have steps, whether that means finding a yoga flow or following a recipe, they love completing the steps of a task.

Are Virgos Organized?

It’s said that our surroundings reflect what’s going on for us internally; this is an interesting idea for Virgo to ponder. Some Virgos cannot think in a cluttered or messy environment, while others can manage organized chaos. Not every person has control over their living space or surroundings, and Virgo has the flexibility and wit to figure out a solution for them.

Being tidy and organized are common Virgo personality traits, but messy Virgos exist. Even an untidy Virgo usually knows where everything is among the mess. It’s possible that you won’t know where it is, but they can tell you!

One of Virgo’s greatest strengths is their ability to zero in on important details without getting distracted by extraneous information. They are fantastic analytical thinkers and editors. As such, organizing anything, like a piece of written work or a bedroom, often comes naturally to them.

Are Virgos Perfectionists?

Virgo understands that practice is important: If you want to be successful at something, you must bring your attention to it each day. They like to keep busy, and can find happiness by adding their aspirational skill set or craft to their daily routine. If they have the desire to achieve something of high rank, they can commit to practicing every day. They have high standards for their art and their work.

Virgo’s planetary ruler Mercury, the planet of communication, is highly concerned with details. As such, Virgos may be especially sensitive to the details of their work and environment. They often invest much time and energy in perfecting each detail of their surroundings or work. Virgos would be wise not to let being detail-oriented turn into nitpicking themselves or their loved ones.

A mature Virgo understands that perfection is an unattainable ideal, something to work toward but never actually achieve. Wabi-sabi, a traditional Japanese worldview, shares this Virgoan aesthetic value of transience. Ptolemy considered all of the mutable signs (Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, and Pisces) “double bodied.” They have a transient quality since they occupy the space between the seasons. Virgo, for example, is both summer and autumn.

There’s a sense of purity to Virgo, if not for their virginal zodiac symbology, then in their corporeal placement on the Zodiac Man. The Zodiac Man shows how each sign corresponds with the parts of the body: Virgo corresponds with the parts of the digestive system that purify and cleanse the body, the parts that absorb all of the good stuff and get rid of what the body doesn’t need! It’s not that Virgos are perfectly organized neat freaks, but they seek the correct place for things, and the process of sorting and purifying is something this sign does well.

Are Virgos Shy?

Virgos can be moody in regards to connecting with others. Sometimes they’re very expressive and the life of the party! Other times, they crave quiet time alone for introspection. Sometimes they’re shy, sometimes they aren’t. It depends on the mood, place, time, and people! Virgos are very adaptable. Part of their flexibility means they can change their mind on a whim and surprise you.

Virgos are usually modest and humble. If you want to bring a Virgo out of their shell, send them an invitation or make it a formal date! They love to put something in their calendar to look forward to, and they may be especially excited to prepare an outfit, gift, or loose itinerary for the occasion. Tell them the dress code and they’ll show up with bells on, ready to go! Building trust with a Virgo will require that you are sensitive to their need for space. Part of this is respecting their time and showing up when you say you will. You should also respect their privacy—don’t pry if they’re being indirect about a topic, especially if you don’t know them very well.

What Kind of Art do Virgos Make?

Like Keanu Reeves traveling through time (Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure) or space (The Matrix), Virgos often explore themes like reality and surrealism in their art. Take for example Man Ray, a surrealist icon who captured reality in a new light using a form of photography that he invented, the Rayograph.

Many famous photographers are Virgos. While many attribute film and photography to Virgo’s opposite sign, Pisces, photography means to write with light. The sun (light) and Mercury (writing) combine in the sign Virgo. Photographer Nan Goldin has both Mercury and the sun in Virgo, and pop artist Robert Indiana is also a Virgo, most famous for the “LOVE” public sculptures. Textual elements are important in his work.

Some of the most popular singers of all time, Michael Jackson, Beyoncé, Amy Winehouse, and Andrea Bocelli (to name a small sample) are Virgos! While artistic talent can be natural, Virgos also focus on their skills and master their craft, often achieving remarkable status because of their dedication to the process.

How Do Virgos Like to Have Fun?

Virgos sometimes have a hard time relaxing and may end up helping a friend move or aiding their parents around the house when they have time off! Spending time with their family or inner circle can be a way for them to unwind. They like to keep busy, so unwinding may involve activities like knitting, sewing, reading, or going to the gym.

Virgos enjoy growing and tending to their collections and might enjoy collecting things that are vintage and have historical significance, like first edition books or coins. They’re also typically good at gardening and keeping their plants alive as one of the signs with a green thumb.

Virgo is one of the zodiac signs for whom a side hustle can be relaxing: selling their used clothing, DJing, or podcasting are ways they might unwind and earn extra income. Virgos are typically mindful of their budget, but shopping and enjoying luxuries is something they indulge in, if they can. They’ve earned it! Virgos will invest in something, especially if it’s something that they can share with their community and friends.

Going for a hike, riding their bike through a city, or dancing in the evening: Virgos often enjoy being physically active as a way to unwind. Virgos are the gym rats of the zodiac and some of them find that they can keep their mind quiet and calm through physical exertion.

What Kind of People Do Virgos Like?

Virgos are typically attracted to dreamers and artists, but Virgo are also attracted to busy entrepreneurs and appreciate an industrious streak in their partners. A musician who owns their own business, for example, may be very appealing to Virgo. Someone with a bit of whimsy, creativity, and mystique who also manages to be down-to-earth and responsible, a person who is in touch with their fantasies but can still pay their bills on time, is usually very alluring to Virgo.

Virgos are often attracted to people who have a strong connection with their faith. If they’re not falling in love with a spiritual person, they’re likely attracted to someone who is open-minded, as anyone who cannot see the world beyond themselves is a turn-off for Virgo. They are attracted to people with a bubbly sense of humor who can laugh at themselves, but also take their future and goals seriously.

Virgos appreciate people with good taste: They might date someone who has a collection of couture, fine art, or other high ticket items. They love to pair off with someone who can pass down impressive heirlooms to the next generation (for their children or for their community), whether that’s money or clothes, books, and furniture.

Virgo appreciates the past, and they are often interested in people who are interested in it, too, either as an intellectual hobby or by collecting antiques.

Dating Virgos

It’s unlike Virgo to rush into things; they usually like to take their time getting to know someone. Being cautious in love is a common Virgo personality trait. They appreciate formalities and like to plan things in advance. They love to write dates in their calendar. Spontaneity is an option within some parameters: If a Virgo rushes into something, it may be that they had a crush on the person for quite some time before formally dating them!

Will Virgos Ghost You?

Virgos usually like to do things the proper and polite way. Under usual circumstances, it is unlike them to ignore or ghost someone, because they dislike being rude. They are aware of their reputation, and as uncomfortable as it may be to express their disinterest in someone, they would prefer to keep their reputation untarnished.

Any zodiac sign may ghost someone if they do not have the skills to express their needs, are struggling with interpersonal skills or executive function, lack maturity, or have been made to feel threatened by the other party and find it safer to disengage.

Virgos As Friends

Virgos can make even their most casual acquaintances feel like close friends! They have a way of understanding human nature and getting to know people quickly, which helps them to make everyone feel at ease. They are good listeners and can understand group psychology intuitively. Virgos enjoy analyzing social interactions, and will chat with you about your ex lover’s motivations or the psychology behind your boss’s choices for hours.

They can pick up on the subtext of any social interaction, and because of this, have a lot of input and carefully considered advice to give. Virgos can be very protective and nurturing to their friends, and are typically trustworthy people to confide in.

They are no strangers to change, and can be great cheerleaders as you go through transformations yourself. Virgos will encourage you to not to get stuck in ruts, and will support you as you make great changes.

Virgos with Family and at Home

Virgos may have a reputation for being shy, but with their family and close friends, they are often quite boisterous! Their blunt and sassy comments can fly free when they’re in private and don’t have to worry about whoever is listening.

Virgos enjoy learning about their elder’s philosophies on life and are interested in their ancestors, and what their ancestors believed, too. They can find their spirituality and life philosophy through learning more about their family history and roots.

Virgos love to live someplace spacious. Virgo may be a minimalist, but not when it comes to space. They want to be able to spread out! The challenge of efficiently living in a small apartment may appeal to them during transitional periods of their lives, but in general, a living room large enough to ride a horse in (theoretically of course) would be ideal.

Virgos love their routines, but spending a year traveling the world and working remotely may appeal to them, as they can have an adventurous side and often enjoy becoming a local in far off places. Virgos usually enjoy family vacations and are the type of friend to send a postcard.

Virgos and Money

Virgos are typically fantastic at negotiating, able to barter and find the true value of anything. Mercury, their planetary ruler, is a planet associated with trading and selling.

They often enjoy organizing their budget. They can make compromises easily if they know that the trade-off is worth it. They’re also very good at analyzing receipts and looking at data to make informed financial choices.

They enjoy collecting beautiful, valuable, or rare objects, and sometimes their collections can pay off financially. Virgos are typically quite cautious, but they may hit their credit card limit quickly! Once they learn how to approach credit, they endeavor to settle their debts swiftly. Other people are often quite excited to invest in Virgo; they may generate a lot of buzz for their business acumen. They are often on the cutting edge of finance and can probably explain what an NFT is.

Virgos at School

Virgos are determined scholars who work hard toward achieving their educational goals. They can be self-taught because of their natural curiosity. Academic Virgos that take the university route are often in it for the long haul, and able to stick to an educational path that requires focus and dedication.

In terms of the topics Virgo may pursue at school, this earth sign can be interested in fields that involve digging around in the dirt, like anthropology or environmental planning. But they could also pursue a more practical field, like finance or economics. They can be quite skeptical and this quality shines in their studies. They may pursue a degree in science, and the scientific method comes naturally to Virgos.

Studying fashion may appeal to Virgos, designing couture and the detail-oriented work of creating patterns and sewing can be inspiring to them. They are often good with tools, which can include a sewing machine or film camera. Whatever Virgo chooses to study, their analytical skills will come in handy!

Virgos and Travel

Virgos love to travel to places that have great food and fashion. They want to shop and eat on their trips! Virgos love being on the beach or in the woods, but when they’re traveling, they may enjoy spending money more than they do when they are at home. They also appreciate trips to country cottages or places with gorgeous botanical gardens. They love souvenirs, and might opt to make their own from pressed flowers or photographs.

Do Virgos Take Risks?

Virgos love their routines, but when they’re ready to take a risk, they go for it, and it’s difficult to stop them once they have made up their mind! Typically, because of their analytical and observant nature, Virgos know the risk involved before taking the leap. They are well aware of what they’re getting themself into before they go all in. Once they go all in, they are extremely determined!

Are Virgos Emotional?

There are many sides to Virgo. They are often cool and cerebral. As children, they may have admired Star Trek’s Spock, a character that was logical and stoic, yet compassionate. As detached as Virgo can be, they are also deeply sensitive and passionate. They may hide this aspect of their personality, not because they are afraid of being vulnerable, but because they don’t want to create turbulence in their environment.

Virgos and Spirituality

Virgos enjoy the pomp and circumstance associated with religious ceremonies. The colors, scents, and sounds of a religious celebration can be quite transformational and transcendent to them. Rituals appeal to them as they enjoy participating in or witnessing a process unfold.

They may long to go on a religious pilgrimage at least once in their life, literally, to travel elsewhere to connect with their faith. They can find that acts of charity and selflessness help them feel most connected to something greater than themself.