Virgo, September 2026: Your Monthly Horoscope

Mercury is in your sign when September opens, and if you’ve been waiting all summer for that to feel like coming home, here it is. The precision is back. The organizational instinct, the ability to spot what’s wrong before anyone else does, the way your thinking moves through problems in clean, logical steps — all of it is available and running well in those first nine days. Use them. Virgo at full Mercury capacity is formidable, and the first week of September is one of the best windows of the year to do the work that actually requires that level of attention.

Mercury sextile Mars on the 1st opens the month cooperatively — your ruling planet in its home sign working in easy alignment with Mars still in Cancer. The emotional and the analytical are not fighting each other on the 1st. They’re actually cooperating, which doesn’t always happen for Virgo. Something that requires both careful thinking and some gut-level decisiveness finds its way forward on this day. If you’ve been circling a decision that needs both your head and your instincts to agree, the 1st is a good day to make it.

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On the 10th, Mercury enters Libra, and the register changes. You’ve had nine days of your ruling planet in home-sign mode; now it moves into a more diplomatic, relational, less analytically precise sign. Libra wants to weigh. It wants to see all sides. It moves toward consensus rather than conclusion. For Virgo, who would rather be right than balanced, Mercury in Libra is the month’s first real ask: can you hold complexity without immediately trying to resolve it? Can you sit with the tension of two valid things without forcing one to win?

The New Moon in Virgo arrives on the 11th — one day after Mercury has left your sign. That timing is pointed. The New Moon is asking you to set intentions for the coming month in Virgo energy, in your sign’s territory of discernment and service and precision, at exactly the moment your ruling planet has moved on to somewhere less exacting. What does that gap tell you? Maybe that the intentions you plant this month have to come from something deeper than your current analytical capacity — that Virgo’s knowledge of itself isn’t only available when Mercury is in the right place. The New Moon on the 11th is a prompt to trust what you know about yourself even when the most precise instrument you have is temporarily out of range.

Mercury trine Pluto retrograde on the 12th is the first major Mercury contact after the sign change — and it’s a strong one. Even in Libra, Mercury trine Pluto goes deep: penetrating thinking, the ability to see what’s actually driving a situation beneath its stated terms, conversations that hit bedrock instead of staying on the surface. For Virgo, who already has a gift for analysis, Mercury trine Pluto is one of those aspects that turns the analytical mind toward the things it usually steps around. What do you know about this situation that you’ve been choosing not to say?

Mercury opposition Neptune retrograde lands almost simultaneously on the 12th, and pulls in the opposite direction. Your ruling planet in Libra opposing Neptune retrograde means the diplomatic clarity you’re trying to maintain gets porous — the line between what you know and what you’re hoping blurs, what’s true and what’s idealized start to look the same. For Virgo, who distrusts ambiguity and finds uncertainty physically uncomfortable, a Mercury-Neptune opposition is a specific kind of frustrating. The prescription is not to apply more analysis. It’s to wait. Neptune retrograde recedes. The 12th is not the day for final assessments.

Mercury trine Uranus on the 14th offers a clean break — an inventive, electric contact that brings an idea you haven’t had before, a connection between two things you’d been keeping separate. For Virgo, Mercury trine Uranus is the day when the organizing mind produces something original rather than just rigorously correct. Those aren’t the same thing, and the distinction matters. Let the 14th be looser than your default.

Mercury opposition Saturn retrograde on the 18th is the month’s hardest Mercury aspect. In Libra, opposing Saturn retrograde in Aries, your ruling planet runs into something that won’t budge — a structural reality, a commitment, an obligation that your considerable analytical skill can’t dissolve or reframe. Virgo’s instinct is to find the solution, the workaround, the improvement that makes an intractable problem tractable. Saturn retrograde is the problem that declines to be improved. On the 18th, the most useful thing you can do is name what’s there without trying to fix it. That’s harder for Virgo than it sounds.

Mercury sextile Jupiter on the 21st is relief after that — your ruling planet opening up, thinking going expansive, the kind of day where Virgo’s precision gets room to breathe. If the Saturn opposition compressed everything into a tight corner, Jupiter’s sextile blows the corner open. Use it for the bigger-picture thinking you’ve been putting off, the question you haven’t let yourself consider because it was too large for the framework you’ve been working in.

On the 30th, Mercury enters Scorpio and immediately opposes Chiron. Your ruling planet goes deep and intense on the last day of the month, making instant contact with the wound. Mercury in Scorpio is not Virgo’s most natural mode — it’s less interested in being useful and more interested in being true, which are related skills but not identical ones. The opposition to Chiron will surface something old about how you communicate or how you’re received. Let it surface rather than immediately trying to address it. Sometimes the most useful thing Virgo can do is let something be a problem for a moment before deciding how to solve it.

Thus concludes your monthly highlights. For more specific celestial analyses, make sure to read your daily and weekly horoscope as well. Good luck, Virgo! See you next month.