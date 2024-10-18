Can Virtual Reality Help You Kick Cocaine? UK Scientists Are Finding Out

Virtual reality isn’t all fun and games—it can actually be extremely useful for addicts.

Researchers in the UK have developed a new VR project that aims to help people addicted to cocaine put their recovery into action by presenting them with real-life scenarios that might tempt them to relapse. It’s called cue exposure treatment (CET), and it’s all done in a safe environment without any actual threats.

Studies show cue exposure treatment works really well in reducing cravings and preventing relapse among alcoholics. First, the team will identify environmental cues that lead to cravings through wearable devices. Then, they’ll employ virtual reality to repeatedly expose participants to these triggers repeatedly.

For example, VR can create a scene where the person is out with friends and offered a line of coke. The person can then channel what they’ve learned in therapy/rehab to practice avoiding the temptations.

It’s easy to believe you’re healed when you’re just sitting on the couch, but it’s not uncommon to get caught up in IRL situations that test your recovery in the real world. These tailored 3D experiences can shed light on specific harder-to-handle cues—and what still needs attention in the addict’s journey.

Maybe the person can turn down drugs at a crowded party with loved ones around, but what happens when they’re isolated in their flat on a lonely night? These VR experiences can identify personal triggers and help them practice strategies to refuse drugs.

This research involves collaboration between five UK universities: Addictions Department, IoPPN Virtual Lab, and Department of Biostatistics and Health Informatics at King’s College London, Centre for Addiction and Mental Health Research at the University of Hull, University of Kent, University of Birmingham, and University of Southampton.

Now, the virtual reality research project is part of a £12m government investment aiming to decrease drug overdoses. Other projects receiving funding also involve virtual reality, artificial intelligence, and wearable technology as tools to support recovery.

“We are trying to better understand the scenarios—the cues and interactions—that trigger cravings in people who use cocaine,” said Paolo Deluca, lead researcher and a professor of addiction research at King’s College London.