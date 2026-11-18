Filmmaker Ray Tintori has died at 43, according to reports from the New York City Medical Examiner. The fire department was called to a residence that Tintori reportedly owned on November 10, 2026, for a requested wellness check. Upon their arrival, EMS pronounced one person deceased. At the time, officials did not release the identity of the deceased.

Tintori’s cause of death is still under investigation by the Chief Medical Examiner, per reports from USA Today. No further details have been released as of November 18. But the music industry is mourning a visionary director who worked with artists like MGMT, Arcade Fire, and The Killers.

Videos by VICE

Both of Ray Tintori’s parents were notable in the film industry. His father, John Tintori, is a film editor and Chair of NYU’s Kanbar Institute of Film & Television, and his mother, Mary Cybulski, was a script supervisor on films like Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind and Life of Pi. Their son studied film at Wesleyan University, attending at the same time as Andrew VanWyngarden and Ben Goldwasser of MGMT.

Ray Tintori, Filmmaker Behind Some of MGMT’s Most Beloved Music Videos, Dies at 43

Play video

It’s unclear if MGMT and Ray Tintori initially met while attending Wesleyan, but the director went on to collaborate often with the duo. They made five music videos together, beginning with an interactive video for “Electric Feel” in 2007. Before his break into music video directing, however, Tintori made several short films in the mid-2000s.

He began with Jettison Your Loved Ones in 2005, followed by Death to the Tinman in 2007. The kinetic, heavily stylized origin story of the Tinman from The Wizard of Oz was shot on 16mm black and white film. Later, he made Cabal in 2014. But the bulk of his work was in making music videos.

With MGMT, Tintori directed another video for “Electric Feel” alongside “Time to Pretend” in 2008, then “Kids” in 2009. His final video was for the MGMT and Christine and the Queens collaboration “Dancing in Babylon” in 2024. In the late 2000s he also directed The Cool Kids’ “Delivery Man”, The Killers’ “Spaceman”, Chairlift’s “Evident Utensil”, and Boy Crisis’ “Dressed to Digress”.

In the 2010s, Tintori put out just a couple of videos. He directed the YouTube Music Awards version of Lindsay Stirling’s “Crystallize” video in 2013, and Arcade Fire’s “Chemistry” in 2018. Tintori was also a founder of the Court 13 filmmaking collective behind the award-winning film Beasts of the Southern Wild.

Photo by Hal Horowitz/WireImage