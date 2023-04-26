Vita Coco Is (Still) My Favorite Hangover Cure

We don’t want to give you the wrong impression, but some of our favorite pastimes are centered around consuming alcohol. Maybe it’s our age catching up to us, but unless we’re going the alcohol-free route, that night of espresso martini enjoyment quickly evolves (at the speed of a crippling migraine) into tomorrow’s hangover.

In case your high school health class didn’t school you properly (curse you, public education), alcohol is a diuretic, meaning it’s very dehydrating; that dehydration is a key reason why a hangover…well, it feels like a hangover. This is exactly why water—while helpful in tackling a hangover—isn’t always the most complete remedy; electrolytes help restore the balance of fluids in your body, meaning that plain ol’ H2O could have room for improvement. My personal hangover cure of choice is Vita Coco Coconut Water.

Coconut water is basically nature’s Gatorade. It’s chock full of potassium, magnesium, phosphorus, and vitamin C, with a sprinkle of sodium. Besides being an awesome recovery beverage to replenish you after a tough workout (I swear by it), it’s fantastic to help alleviate a hangover naturally. Vita Coco, in particular, also mentally transports me into the tropics since its coconuts are handpicked from thousands of small farms (where I’d love to go on a getaway—still waiting on that invite). Lucky for all of us once the weekend rolls around, Vita Coco has just launched The Hangover Shop, where you can order nourishing, hydrating bundles of either original or pressed coconut water. Vita Coco will even throw in a free stone face roller so you can depuff yourself from the booze and late-night snacks, and maybe even look chiseled.

There’s also a hangover shop on DoorDash, which is perfect to peruse when ordering Sweetgreen for the thousandth time. The shop offers its bangin’ coconut water (duh) along with a selection of our drunk snack faves, including Ben & Jerry’s, Doritos, and Advil (yes, that counts) that can be delivered straight to your abode.

We recommend ordering in advance of any prospective night out, because being an adult is about being prepared. Whatever you decide to do, all that matters is that we don’t have to leave our velvet loveseat to restore ourselves.

