Hungover, King? Vita Coco Is Handing Out Free Coconut Water on DoorDash

Rise and grind, sleepyhead. We know that you stayed up a little too late at that Super Bowl party, but now it’s time to wash the queso off your face, clock into the penny factory, and blast Beyoncé’s new yeehaw tracks a couple dozen (more) times. And if all of this sounds tight but also kind-of hard when you’re tired and dehydrated AF, take heed: Vita Coco just launched a one-day-only “Hangover Shop” on DoorDash to help resurrect you.

Photo Courtesy of DoorDash

The menu features a post-game-day curation of comfort-food snacks, such as Goldfish, pretzels, Nissin Top Ramen, and (for my Midwesterners) mayonnaise. You can also get a $5 credit on your order and free delivery when you add a 16-oz. Vita Coco Coconut Water to your cart, or a full rebate on any 16-oz. Vita Coco Coconut Water that you buy at a brick-and-mortar store.

Now, slamming a bottle of coconut water will not undo hours of Super Bowl-ing, but it might help you feel less like the bottom of a shoe and more like a person. This writer has relied on countless bottles of coconut water over the years to feel revived after a night of drinking, and maybe that’s just because it’s cool and refreshing, but studies have also shown that it’s nutrient-rich and contains vital electrolytes for rehydration. So, instead of sitting in bed like a sad worm, maybe scoop a bottle to get back on track?

You have nothing to lose, and all the electrolytes to gain.

Learn more on DoorDash.

