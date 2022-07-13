Vitamix Blenders, aka the Best Blenders Ever, Are Under $300 for Prime Day

Health food trends and smoothie prices have gone too far these days—didn’t a Caribbean Passion from Jamba Juice used to cost five bucks? Whether it’s inflation, influencers, social media, or whatever we’re choosing to blame all the world’s problems on today, we will no longer be throwing away our hard-earned clams for overpriced, blended vegetables in a cup! (Or $17 Erewhon smoothies.)

Luckily, Amazon is in the middle of Prime Day, so you can finally snag that Vitamix blender you’ve been eyeing at a deeply discounted price. Channel your inner Gwyneth and get ready to start concocting elaborate combinations of produce, powders, and dusts before your morning affirmations. (Although GP probably has a live-in juice guy).

Full disclosure: I have one of these highly coveted blenders. Since I invested in a Vitamix, I just feel… superior. I wake up every morning and (actually) start my day with a green smoothie, just like every celebrity ever. It’s the cheapest, laziest breakfast you can have—aside from unwrapping a Clif Bar. Just throw a bunch of frozen fruit and veggies in a blender with water, your milk of choice, a few added supplements, and voila—you just made a $20 breakfast for a fraction of the price, in under two minutes.

Vitamix blenders are the hulking backbone of professional and private kitchens alike, because they pulverize tough-to-breakdown foods easily, turning “solid food things into luxurious, completely homogenized liquid delights like smoothies, dressings, batters, baby foods, doughs, dips, and non-dairy milks,” as Greer Glassman writes for Rec Room. The high-speed motor, super-sharp blades, options for accessories, and self-cleaning functions may sound like excess bells and whistles, but trust me, if you buy a $30 blender, you’re gonna have chunky piña coladas instead of smooth, frosty delights, amigos. Luckily, Amazon is offering deals on a bunch of different models for Prime Day—the 30% off Vitamix One (a smaller, more streamlined design) features a sizable 32-ounce, BPA-free container and comes with a tamper for ensuring everything gets blended smoothly.

Or, save $50 on the Ascent Series Smart Blender, which is the big daddy of Vitamix products. This behemoth can handle up to 64 ounces, and features a touchscreen and built-in Wi-Fi that connects to an app with recipes that automatically recognizes different containers and adjusts accordingly to five pre-programmed modes for smoothies, hot soups, dips, spreads, frozen desserts, and self-cleaning. It’s basically WALL-E.

The best deal to be had, though, is on the Vitamix 5200 Professional-Grade Blender, which is 26% off. It has the same 64-ounce capacity as the top-of-the-line Ascent series, and features both a self-cleaning function and a seven-year warranty.

And even if these outrageous deals sell out, you can also snag a discounted Vitamix from the brand’s website, Nordstrom, QVC, and Sur La Table. Congratulations, juice bar defectors, and welcome to the beginning of the rest of your lives.

