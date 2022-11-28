Hold My Smoothie: The Vitamix Is Nearly 50% Off for Cyber Monday

I don’t need to sell you on the Vitamix—we all already know it’s a GOAT kitchen appliance. Michelin-starred restaurants use them, MasterChef contestants win them, and your friend across town makes the most amazing hummus with one. The Vitamix can purée, chop, pulse, and grind. With one, you can make homemade peanut butter. Pasta sauce. Soups. Smoothies. YOU CAN MAKE YOUR OWN FLOUR. Having a Vitamix revolutionized my salad dressing game. Bonus: It’s also actually very easy to clean, making it a perfect appliance™. The Vitamix really can do it all.

In VICE’s seminal work, Once and For All: Are Vitamix Blenders Worth the Money?, Greer Glassman concluded that “Essentially, [a Vitamix] is like a Dyson vacuum, but for deliciousness.” OK, we’re listening. “From blade speed and sharpness, capacity for volume, and overall power and versatility, you are getting many bangs for those bucks.” Said another way: Vitamix blenders have a reputation for a reason.

But while you might have spent most of your life plugged into a Matrix-like dream state where you think the Vitamix is too bougie and expensive for you, now, a great Cyber Monday awakening will change your perception of reality. In this beautiful, utopian world of fresh pizza doughs and homemade nut milks, the Vitamix is for everyone. Because today, with Amazon’s Cyber Monday deal, a new Vitamix 5200 is almost 50% off.

If you’re really ready to commit to the Vitamix lifestyle, we recommend springing for a blender from Vitamix’s Ascent series, which are designed to not just be incredibly multifunctional blenders in their own right, but built to be technologically superior for years to come. Sure, it’s an investment, but that investment is a lot easier to take when its 18% off right now.

So, I’m going to continue under the assumption that you just bought one. Now that you’ve escalated your kitchen game—or your mom’s, best friend’s, sibling’s (you get the drift)—beyond your wild dreams, it’s time to use Cyber Monday to flesh out your kitchen with some gorgeous Great Jones cookware, a Made In chef’s knife or carbon steel fry pan, or a couple of our other fave kitchen items on sale today.

Go forth, and enjoy your silky-smooth vegan nacho cheese.

Head over to Amazon to grab the Vitamix for 45% off for Cyber Monday.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. This story has been continuously updated as new information and hot deals have been made available.

