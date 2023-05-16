Our Fave Vitamix Blenders Are Up to $100 Off

Spring may be time for cleaning out all of the old band tees and other detritus from your closets, but apparently, it’s also a good time to upgrade your kitchen appliances. It’s heating up outside, but the upside to being hot and sweaty is that it’s also the best season to sip on a creamy, ice-cold smoothie. You may want to put your Jamba Juice addiction on hold, because some of our favorite Vitamix blenders are up to $100 off through May 21.

We’re all in on the Vitamix hype train; we personally declared Vitamix’s super powerful machines to be “the Harley-Davidson of blenders,” ultimately well-worth the splurge.

The brand is having a big ol’ sale, and two Vitamix blenders that made our best blender power ranking—The 7500 and Explorian Series E310—are included in the mix (get it?), and are up to $60 off, with other models marked down at up to $100 off. So, which one should you get? One of our writers uses the 7500 model to make super-smooth peanut butter, hummus, and queso. With its 64-ounce capacity, powerful motor, pulse feature, and 10 different speed settings, it’s a true jack of all trades. The E310 is a more entry-level device with its friendlier price point and 48-ounce capacity, so it’s perfect if you want to make your first Vitamix purchase (or have a tiny crib). At under $300, use it to whip up small batch recipes with a still-powerful motor that doesn’t sacrifice quality.

On the flip side, if you’re someone who considers themselves a proper fruit-murdering machine, perhaps it’s time to consider the A3500. Going for $100 off, it’s a top-notch model with touchscreen controls and a unique programmable auto-timer—we’re talking ultra tech-savvy. On its interface, find five pre-programmed blending settings, manual speed and pulse, and wireless connectivity that detects how much delicious stuff you’re filling the blender with, then creates speed auto settings to get things done. True smoothie lords (or Erewhon smoothie addicts, or those committed to a solids-free diet): You’ve gotta own this.

Everyone deserves a top-of-the-line blender for up to $100 off, but the sale is only on until May 21! What are you waiting for? Chop chop!

