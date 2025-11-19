Vivica A. Fox Gives NSFW Reason Why She Can Never Forget Her Ex, 50 Cent, After Telling Women Not to Date Rappers

Vivica A. Fox just can’t leave 50 Cent alone. They’ve gone through a lot of weird ups and downs together. They only briefly dated in 2003, but Fox claims that they went public way too quickly, and that’s what soured their relationship. Naturally, with 50, there’s a fair share of trolling and general public drama. But even amid their back-and-forth arguments, the actress still showed up for 50 Cent in a 2009 music video for “Do You Think About Me.”

Vivica A. Fox has seemingly flip-flopped on her position about 50 Cent a dozen times now. Just last week, she spoke at the Ultimate Women’s Expo, telling the audience to avoid rappers like the plague. “Don’t date 50 Cent. Don’t date no damn rappers,” Fox advises. “Facts! Just so you know, it took me years to be able to laugh about it. I had to learn to laugh, not to cry no more, but I did it.”

In typical Fif fashion, he trolls the Set It Off actress with a strange AI picture of himself as Morpheus from The Matrix. “Either way I’m a have that ass in the matrix, you know I love me some you girl, but Damn it’s been 22 years Vivica,” 50 writes in the caption.

Now, Fox is clarifying why she can’t leave the G-Unit rapper alone.

Vivica A. Fox Gives Raunchy Reason Why She’ll Always Have Love for 50 Cent

Recently, she spoke to Sherri Shepherd on her daytime talk show about her viral moment at the Ultimate Women’s Expo. There, she clarifies the advice she gave the audience, joking that you didn’t have to leave them alone completely. “I didn’t say you couldn’t play with him,” Fox laughs.

Nowadays, Vivica A. Fox says she’s in a good, peaceful place with 50 Cent despite all the mess. Moreover, she gives that golden reason why she’ll never forget about him. It’s much raunchier than you might expect and might explain why she talks about him so much. “You always got that one that you always got a little special place for. But we are in a good place, and I’ll take the blue pill,” Fox quips in reference to 50’s IG post. “Oh my goodness. The orgasms were fat.”

50 Cent works quickly to get his jokes off, replying to the whole debacle with another silly Instagram post. This time, he uses another kind of blue pill in Viagra and captions, “What, 😳 I don’t know what happened. 👀 see that’s your problem you think you know everything. LOL.”