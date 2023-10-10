Vizio’s Powerful Sound Bar Is Almost 50% Off for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

Listen, we don’t have any time to waste here. John Wick 4 and Fast X are out for rental, a new Wes Anderson movie just dropped on Netflix, you still haven’t finished Twin Peaks (wow, embarrassing), and, seeing as winter’s almost here, your yearly revisiting of The Sopranos is nigh. Before long, it’ll be time to force your partner to finally watch Dune before the second part comes out in March; and the final Yellowstone season should be arriving [checks notes] uh, well, let’s just skip that one. In any case, gunshots and explosions abound (or just a bunch of talking, if, like me, you’re currently binging all 16 seasons of Criminal Minds).

Friends, life’s too short to experience your favorite movies and series through your TV’s factory speakers. Even if you have the newest 4K QLED flatscreen, everyone knows that its internal speakers only exist to make you wish you had a sound bar. And while sound bars used to be luxuries that only kings and CEOs could afford, now, there are absolutely killer options that basically anybody can justify. Earlier this year, as a full Lord of the Rings rewatch drew near, I researched the hell out of this technology, eventually deciding to go all-in on Vizio and pick up its M-Series 2.1 package, which includes a sound bar that you put in front of your TV and a super powerful subwoofer that goes next to your couch. Not only did I quickly come to love Vizio, but it truly elevated my home TV experience beyond what I thought was possible in a Chicago three-flat.

Well, that bad boy is now 43% off for Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days, officially downgrading it from holiday self-gift status to something you can just go ahead and buy yourself literally today.

Unsure about whether you really need a sound bar? Think that the buzz-y car revs in The Fast and the Furious and flat, dead mix of your most-played live Bruce Springsteen videos are your fate? Brother, you deserve more. “The Vizio M-Series 2.1 sound bar isn’t just proof that an affordable sound bar can be mind-blowingly good—it’s proof that people can change,” I wrote shortly after picking it up. “While I went into 2022 thinking that Vizio was a wack brand that should be avoided at all costs, I exited the year feeling like scoring one of its sound bars was among the best things I’d ever done for myself. Literally everything sounds better on this thing, even talk show clips on YouTube.”

Time to soar, my brother or sister in THX. If your partner is actually going to sit and watch Dune with you for almost three hours, they deserve the best.

Score Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days deal on the Vizio M-Series 2.1 sound bar here.

