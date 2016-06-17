Vladimir Putin Asks: “How Can 200 Russian Fans Beat Up Several Thousand English?”

Vladimir Putin has spoken publicly about the violence which has plagued the opening week of Euro 2016, and made light of Russian involvement in hooliganism.



Sky Sports reports that Putin was asked about the issue at the Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum. He said: “The fighting between Russian fans with the English, that is a disgrace.

“But I truly don’t understand how 200 of our fans could beat up several thousand English,” he added. His comment was met by laughter and applause from the audience.

Russia fans attacked England fans inside the Stade Vélodrome on Saturday // PA Images

He went on: “In any case, the treatment by law enforcement should be the same for all violators. I hope that there are sober-minded people among them who really love sport, and understand that any violation is not supporting their favourite team but damaging to the team and to sport.”



On Thursday, three Russian fans were sentenced to jail for up to two years by a French court for their involvement in the violence. Around 20 Russian ultras have been deported from the country, including far-right fan chief Alexander Shprygin.



On Wednesday night alone, 36 people were arrested in Lille and 66 injured after clashes between English supporters and their Russian counterparts. That followed several days of serious violence in Marseille, which left one England fan in a critical condition.



Both England and Russia have been threatened with exclusion from Euro 2016 if the violence continues. Russia are already under suspended disqualification, after their supporters charged England fans and caused a dangerous stampede in the Stade Vélodrome on Saturday evening.