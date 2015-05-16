Vladimir Putin is a Goal-Scoring Machine

Vladimir Putin, participating in an exhibition game in Sochi with ex-NHLers and Russian government officials alike, scored eight goals, one more beautiful than the last. Pavel Bure and Valeri Kamensky were obligated to go along with the fabulous story of Putin’s goal-scoring prowess for fear of being fed to his pet tiger on hand for the event and assisted on most of his goals. The Russian defense minister also pitched in three goals of his own, none of which were as spectatular as Putin’s.

The quickness, the fluid hips, and strong hands are all there. His opponents, The Washington Pansies or something, were outscored by Putin himself and the final score was 18-6, Team Putin.