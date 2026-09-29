VMAs Producer Explains Why There Was No Nirvana Tribute Performance: ‘Nirvana’s Not Nirvana Without Kurt’

The 2026 MTV Video Music Awards were certainly an interesting one. With a bizarre opening performance from Madonna, along with her stunt during an acceptance speech, it made for one of the most memorable VMAs in recent history. But aside from that, Nirvana was honored, receiving the Vanguard Award. The Michael Jackson Vanguard Award is a lifetime achievement honor that recognizes a band’s or artist’s profound impact on music culture, especially through their music videos.

The remaining members of Nirvana, Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic, and Pat Smear, accepted the award on Sunday, September 27, 2026, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. During the acceptance speech, Pat Smear lit a cigarette on stage, which may have been a subtle tribute to the late Kurt Cobain. Notably, the remaining members didn’t perform during the ceremony, yet it wasn’t entirely off the table just five days before. When asked whether or not members of Nirvana would perform, VMA’s Van Toffler stated, “It’s not set yet. But you know, we’re five days away from the show: things can happen.” Well, nothing happened, unfortunately.

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Here’s Why The Performance Never Happened

In a recent follow-up Rolling Stone interview with the producer, Toffler spoke about why this performance never materialized. “Here’s the thing: It’s like if you go see Paul and Ringo perform. It’s not the Beatles; it’s Paul and Ringo. Nirvana’s not Nirvana without Kurt”. Toffler also added, “It just felt right to honor their work in video and the impact of their music, and to have someone like Chuck D, whom they love and who loves them, give them the tribute—as opposed to trying to assemble somebody who sounded like Nirvana.”

Rolling Stone asked if anyone reached out to Courtney Love or her daughter with Cobain, Frances Bean. “Of course. We wouldn’t have done the tribute without their participation. They approved everything: the tape and the person who presented it to them,” Toffler said. “They were a part of everything; They just weren’t there live.”

Nirvana Reunions In the Past

Though Nirvana fans may be disappointed, the band has actually reunited multiple times since Cobain’s death in 1994. In August 1997, bassist Krist Novoselic joined the Foo Fighters on stage to perform “Purple Rain” and “Communication Breakdown”. This was the first time since Cobain’s death that Grohl, Novoselic, and Pat Smear appeared on stage together.

In 2012, Paul McCartney teamed up with the surviving members to write, record, and perform the song “Cut Me Some Slack”. The song was included in Grohl’s documentary, Sound City. Together, they performed the new song at the 12-12-12 concert for relief after the devastating Hurricane Sandy hit New York City.

At Nirvana’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction in 2014, the band performed with rock legend Joan Jett fronting the group. Nirvana fans should take their wins when they can, and let this one go. It wasn’t the time nor the place, and it truly isn’t the same without Kurt Cobain.

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