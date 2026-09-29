VMAs Ratings Soar 51%, but Producer Says the Show’s Future Is Uncertain: ‘Hell If I Know’

This year’s MTV VMAs wowed viewers for the first time in more than a decade, but the show’s producer isn’t sure about its future. The September 27, 2026 broadcast saw the highest viewership since 2015, with 8.43 million viewers tuning in on CBS and MTV. But producer Van Toffler, who put on the 2025 show as well, told Rolling Stone that future VMAs are up in the air.

When asked whether there would be other VMAs, Toffler replied point-blank, “Hell if I know.” He added, “There was a time when I could have told you there’d be a thousand of them, but I don’t really have any control.”

Videos by VICE

Despite being the producer of the MTV VMAs, it seems that even Van Toffler is beholden to the powers that be. He also expressed appreciation for music videos as an art form.

“I just love the notion of creating live TV with musicians. It’s so different from movies and scripted TV,” he said. “Musicians are so individualistic and talented, and they do what they want to do. We give them all the toys and the best tech, audio, video, and screens, and then just let them go. It is so much fun. I hope that art form sticks around.”

MTV VMAs Producer Shares Hopes for Future Awards, as Long as Music Videos Remain a Creative Art Form

Essentially, the fate of the MTV VMAs rests in the artists’ hands. If music videos eventually get phased out, then so will the VMAs. But considering MTV just introduced the Artist Director award to recognize those artists who do it all, there’s still hope for future VMAs.

Meanwhile, Toffler discussed some of the incredible moments at this year’s awards that had the viewership skyrocketing. Kacey Musgraves’ tribute to Dolly Parton was a heartfelt hit. Especially paired with archive footage of the late country icon. Despite rumors that Miley Cyrus would appear, Musgraves still did Dolly proud.

“We found this old clip; [Dolly] was probably about Kacey’s age when she hosted a variety show, and she tells a joke and goes into ‘I Will Always Love You,’” said Toffler. “Then we transitioned right into Kacey doing it. It felt like the right way to honor such a great musical soul.”

He then added, “It was Kacey’s idea to end with a clip, to interrupt [her performance]. That is the beauty of working with musicians; they are brilliant and know what they’re doing.”

Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage