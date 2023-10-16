Areas With Large Proportions of Indigenous Residents Voted Yes, Electoral Data Reveals

The Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum has been defeated. In the lead-up to Saturday’s referendum, the No campaign pushed claims that Indigenous communities – particularly those in remote areas – were against the Voice to Parliament.

But electoral data from polling booths around the country has shown the opposite.

The national vote on Monday stands at 39.4 per cent Yes, and 60.6 per cent No, with almost 80 per cent of ballots counted. The Yes result is lower than what voter polls predicted.

But referendum polling booths stationed in areas with high Indigenous populations delivered overwhelming Yes majorities.

Indigenous communities in Queensland voted Yes

Within the federal electorate of Kennedy, held by independent conservative MP Bob Katter, Mornington Island has an Indigenous population of 80 per cent. the polling booth set up there delivered a 78 per cent Yes vote – one of the highest in Queensland.

In the town of Yarrabah in the same electorate, the Indigenous population: is 96 per cent. The Yes vote at its polling booth was 76 per cent.

But Kennedy’s overall Yes vote was just 19.3 per cent.

Indigenous communities in WA voted Yes

The federal electorate of Durack is held by Liberal MP Melissa Price. Its total population is about 13 per cent Indigenous and is home to many majority-Aboriginal communities.

In Halls Creek, the Indigenous population is 70 per cent. Its Yes vote was 52.2.

Fitzroy Crossing’s Indigenous population is 80 per cent and 60.1 per cent of voters wrote Yes.

Wyndham has an Indigenous population of 60 per cent and its Yes vote was also 60 per cent.

Durack’s overall Yes vote was 27.8 per cent.

Indigenous communities in the Northern Territory voted Yes

The Federal electorate of Lingiari covers all of the Northern Territory except Darwin. It’s held by Labor MP and Tiwi and Anmatjere woman Marion Scrymgour and its Indigenous population is 40 per cent – the highest of any federal electorate.

It’s also home to many remote Indigenous communities.

21 of the 22 remote polling booths set up to reach remote communities across the electorate delivered majority Yes votes. The booth with the highest majority in favour of the Voice was in Wadeye, which returned a 92.1 per cent Yes vote.

But Lingiari’s overall Yes vote was 44.1 per cent.

Results for Remote Mobile Teams in the NT electorate of Lingiari. Number columns are first % Yes, then % No and total votes. #auspol #referendum2023 pic.twitter.com/zanMhFbLWA — Antony Green – elections (@AntonyGreenElec) October 15, 2023

Lead No campaigner Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price said ahead of the vote that few Indigenous people supported the Voice.

“It was suggested that 80% of Indigenous Australians supported this proposal, when we knew that that was not the case,” Price said.

“When I knew, having spoken to people throughout the Northern Territory, to Indigenous people from the Northern Territory and right across the country, particularly in my role as the shadow minister for Indigenous Australians, that a vast group of Indigenous Australians did not support the proposal.”

But the NT community of Yuendemu, where Price’s own family is from, delivered a 75 per cent Yes vote.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese continues to deal with the fallout from the failure but said on Saturday this was “not the end of the road”.

“Constitutional change may not have happened tonight, but change has happened in our great nation,” he said.

Aleksandra Bliszczyk is the Deputy Editor of VICE Australia.