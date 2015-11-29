Voices From the Lake’s Donato Dozzy Inspires a Vest

Club culture has strong ties to the fashion world. Google “Best Dressed DJs” and you’ll come across lists published by Vanity Fair, Harper’s Bazaar, and others.

Until now, mimimal techno outfit Voices From the Lake’s Donato Dozzy’s most well-known contribution to fashion might be his red spectacles (see above). A Finnish designer Onar Studios has sought to expand the Italian DJ’s wardrobe by including in its winter line the Dozzy: “Dozzy vest is named after the master of hypnotic electronic soundscapes,” they write on their Instagram. And in case anyone is wondering, it’s made from “ethically sourced toscana shearling.” That’s it below.

The furry vest comes in gray and black and is priced at just over $1,000. No word if Dozzy received a complimentary sample.

In other Voices From the Lake news, the duo brought down the house this past month at Brooklyn’s Good Room club. Listen to their Bunker podcast here.