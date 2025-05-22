Volcanos Warn Trees Around Them Before Erupting, and NASA Can See It

For centuries, the only early warning system for volcanic eruptions humans had was someone watching it happen and doing their best to warn those around them.

But now, scientists are realizing that the trees around a volcano might be tipping us off as to when it’s going to erupt. As SciTechDaily reported, trees’ leaves may be the first to know when a volcano’s about to pop off. Thanks to NASA, we’re finally beginning to understand what the trees around a volcano have been trying to tell us all along.

Videos by VICE

When magma starts its slow crawl toward the surface, it belches out gases, carbon dioxide being the focal point here. Trees soak up all this CO2, and, almost like Mood Rings, begin changing colors in response, turning a vibrant shade of green as they photosynthesize. This color change is subtle to the naked eye but detectable if you’ve got several satellites in space peering down at the Earth below like NASA does.

Landsat 8 and AVUELO project, which teamed up with researchers from Chapman University, Occidental College, and the Smithsonian to track how trees around Costa Rica’s Rincón de la Vieja volcano react to volcanic activity. They’re pairing cutting-edge satellite imagery with CO2 sensors that they launch into forest canopies with, I kid you not, slingshots. They’re a little bit more complicated than the ones you used to buy from the ice cream truck or the dollar store as a kid, but are still slingshots nonetheless.

Researchers found that the trees around the volcano are giving off warning signs before any smoke or lava even hits the air.

This new tree informant system isn’t going to replace current seismological tools or ground swelling, but it is a powerful new addition to the arsenal. It never hurts to have more warning systems, especially when the consequence is burning apocalyptic destruction.

Not every volcano is conveniently tree-lined, and interpreting leaf data is messy. Yes, there might be trees next to some volcanoes, but a drought, wildfires, or a local plant disease may make the tree’s Mood Ring reading difficult to decipher.

By watching how trees respond to underground turmoil, scientists could one day predict eruptions earlier and with more accuracy. That might be a lifesaver, considering there are thousands of active volcanoes in the world with millions living in their shadow.