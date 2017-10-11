Volunteers are Making Kill Lists for Duterte’s Drug War

This segment originally aired Oct. 3, 2017, on VICE News Tonight on HBO.

In the Philippines, survey teams are going door-to-door marking the homes of suspected drug users with red “Xs.”

Videos by VICE

Local administrative districts were ordered to collect the data this spring and to provide lists of suspected drug offenders to the Philippine National Police. But the records are spreading new fear throughout poor communities already plagued by vigilantes and extrajudicial police killings in President Rodrigo Duterte’s bloody war on drugs.

Critics even say the records amount to “kill lists.” More than 10,000 people, including children, have lost their lives since Duterte launched his crusade, according to human rights organizations.

VICE News followed along as community volunteers in Payatas, on the outskirts of Metro Manila, spent their Sunday morning rounding up neighbors on the watch list to deliver them to local authorities.