Von Miller Strip Sacks Cam Newton, Broncos Recover for Huge TD

Cam Newton looks like he has some kind of nerves today. Pundits always try to measure the amount of pressure a big game has on an athlete. And while it remains incalculable, it seems to have been worth at least seven points for the Panthers as Newton was strip sacked, lost the ball, and Denver recovered in the end zone for a touchdown.

The rush came in from Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller on Newton’s front side. Cam must have been missing his periphery because Miller was headed straight at him for a few paces—all the while unbeknownst to Cam. Miller took full advantage of the situation by reaching in and ripping the ball cleanly out of Newton’s hands, leaving the ball up for grabs for Malik Jackson to recover it in the end zone. It was Jackson’s first career touchdown. And a hell of a day to have it.

Miller is set to hit free agency next season, but it’s for damn sure that the Broncos will try to hold on to him. That’s a big time Super Bowl play right there.