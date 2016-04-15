Vote for VICE News in the 2016 Webby Awards

The finalists for this year’s Webby Awards have been announced, and VICE News has been nominated in two separate categories.



We’ve picked up a nomination in the prestigious category of “Best Online Film & Video – News & Information.” We’re up against some top notch competition in this category, including AJ+ and The Huffington Post. If you enjoy watching our documentaries, reading our stories, and following us online, lend us a hand and vote — we can’t win without you. Vote for us here:

Vote for VICE News: Best Online Film & Video – News & Information

From across the globe, our journalists have produced hundreds of documentaries and dispatches, some of which have been independently nominated for Webbys this year. We’ve been shortlisted in the “Online Film & Video – News & Politics Series” category for our Europe or Die series, which documents the efforts of those risking their lives to reach Europe, and the forces tasked with keeping them out. Vote for us in that category here:



Vote for the VICE News documentary ‘Europe or Die’: Online Film & Video – News & Politics Series

VICE News is dedicated to providing an unvarnished look at some of the most important events of our time. So we’re thrilled to be nominated for two Webby Awards, which are the internet equivalent of the Oscars. And we owe that success to our viewers and readers.



In addition, we received three honoree mentions for our documentaries Selfie Soldiers, Inside the Battle, and Gangs of El Salvador.

Watch the VICE News documentary: Migrant Prisons of Libya: Europe or Die:

VICE News launched in March 2014. Since then, we’ve been working to dig deep into the world’s most important stories, and to go behind the headlines where no one else does.

Our writers, correspondents, editors, and hosts have brought reportage from the front lines of the conflict in eastern Ukraine, the heart of the Islamic State, within the fight against Ebola in West Africa, from the streets of Ferguson, and beyond.

