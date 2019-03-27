What Mueller report? These Democratic voters are like ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Want the best from VICE News in your inbox? Sign up here.

Democrats continued their call Tuesday for the release of the full Mueller report, but in even louder voices, they’re shifting the discussion to other things — for both political and practical reasons.

The initial findings from the Mueller report, as summarized by Attorney General William Barr, were embarrassing for a party that had whipped itself into a lather about the findings potentially bringing down the president. But it seems Democratic voters in the primary states weren’t that hyped up about the Mueller report.

Attendees at a series of New Hampshire town halls with 2020 contenders over the weekend — right after the special counsel’s report dropped — clearly were thinking about the next two years, the Democratic primary and the race against Trump after that. They wanted to talk about things like healthcare, transgender rights, the Electoral College, and gun control. Not a single person at these events brought up the words “Robert Mueller.”

2020 candidate Tulsi Gabbard took her cue from the voters. “The issue of collusions, which was the reason for the Mueller investigation in the first place, Mueller has found didn’t take place,” Democratic candidate Tulsi Gabbard told VICE News at one town hall. “So let’s put the well-being of our people and our country first, move forward in coming together to address healthcare needs of our country, the needs of education, the infrastructure.”

