This Company Is Bottling Scents Like ‘MILF Sensations’ and ‘Squirt Delight’

What does a MILF smell like?

This is the kind of question we are forced to consider because of SmellVR, a VR headset that’s combined with something that looks like a scuba diving mouthpiece, in order to combine smells with immersive porn visuals.

“Thanks to our prototype scent generator capable of working with hundreds of different scents, you will feel the VR porn more than ever,” VR Bangers, the porn company making the device, says on its site. “Our patented technology stimulates tactile sensations to immerse you even deeper—letting you smell the body of your favorite VR porn star and feel like being there with her in a way that until now was only a dream.”

VR Bangers, which previously brought us the “POV Head Rig,” says the kit comes with “thousands of scents combined into hundreds of smells,” and the site features images of at least two dozen tiny dropper bottles that look like a Whole Foods essential oil section. None are labeled. The only four specific “scents” listed are “Teenage Dream,” “Squirt Delight,” “MILF Sensations,” and “Happy Ending.”

I could really use some tasting notes on these offerings from someone who experienced them, but I’m guessing a few probably smell like cum (or pear trees in spring), sweat, and armpits. Anything with “squirt” in the name probably smells like vaginal fluids, but even that varies widely from person to person. What does “MILF Sensations” smell like? Does “Teenage Dream” smell like a basement? At least one of these hundreds (thousands?) of combinations has to be fart-scented.

Daniel Abramovich, CEO and co-founder of VR Bangers, had some answers for me. “Scents are created with a combination of perfumes and real smells of women. As women age, they have different smells of their bodies, hair, vagina, sweat, etc.,” he told me in an email. “Each scent has its own unique smell. For example, ‘Happy Ending’ has a real vagina smell, ‘MILF Sensation’ has a heavier perfume smell, ‘Squirt Delight’ has a slight scent of a woman squirt and ‘Teenage Dream’ has a natural hair smell with a pinch of sweet perfume. We’ve also talked to our most popular pornstars to determine what perfumes, shampoos or any other natural body product they use to create their scents.”

The headset/scent dispensing device combo looks to be a package deal, and not something you can combine with an Oculus or Vive you may already own. Abramovich said it would work with cardboard VR goggles, however. According to VR Bangers’ site, it’s “sold out” at the time of writing, which included the 500 initially-released units. It’s going for a retail price of $299, which includes four smells.

Porn was supposed to be virtual reality’s champion. Despite optimistic predictions for at least the last five years about it being “the next big thing,” the VR dream hasn’t fully come true yet. VR porn does hold its own niche in the adult industry, however, with companies like Naughty America and VR Bangers creating bespoke VR content.

But most good-quality VR content, including porn, is expensive and time consuming to produce. The whole VR industry has been dealing with a “chicken and egg” problem for years: users have to invest in hardware, so that studios can afford to make better content, so that more users are drawn in. The only way to get noticed in an industry that’s inundated with gimmicks is to out-gimmick the next guy.

This, incredibly, is not the first smell-o-vision porn headset to try to harness the powers of olfactory arousal. When I wrote about Camsoda’s “OhRoma” device in 2017, the company sent me a handful of their VR-porn smells in little vials, with labels like “private parts,” “body odor,” “panties,” and “breath.” My five roommates at the time and I gathered around the package to cautiously sample each—and I can say from firsthand experience than sniffing a little jar of crotch-whiffs made in a lab while standing in your kitchen, isolated from the rest of the physical cues of another person, is a very different experience from actual sex. I’m skeptical that anyone can bottle MILF, but these guys can try.



This piece has been updated with comment from VR Bangers.