Zentreya, Twitch’s Most Watched VTuber, Announces She Is Leaving VShojo

In a stream from this afternoon, VShojo founding member Zentreya announced she will be parting ways with the American VTuber agency. Her departure was confirmed in a post from 1:02pm EST on Twitter, in which she stated she “will be leaving VShojo for new opportunities and a new adventure.”

“Thank you to VShojo for many years and the memories. Sadly, times change and paths change and I decided I want to follow my own path and do new things in life,” Zentreya wrote in her tweet. “I hope you all will continue to follow me on this adventure. I know change is scary. It’s a scary thing to see something you saw grow change. But that is how life goes, we all take this walk eventually. So let’s go on this adventure together.”

Zentreya confirms she is ‘not graduating’

On July 11th, I will be leaving VSHOJO for new opportunities and a new adventure. My time here was long, and I had many fun moments. It will feel like the end of the world, but know that I will always be here for all of you. Nothing will change other then where I am currently at.… pic.twitter.com/paKqgK9VCR — Zentreya⚡🐲 VSHOJO (@zentreya) June 27, 2025

During her announcement stream, Zentreya stressed that she ultimately wanted to do “new things” separate from VShojo. Sharing an eagerness to “spread my wings and fly.” While she expressed her enjoyment of her time with VShojo, she also suggested that her VTubing goals could not be fully fulfilled with the agency. On stream, Zen reiterated that she will be exploring “new pathways” and “new opportunities.”

Prior to the announcement, Zen confirmed that she would not stop VTubing. Pointing out that she still had various partnership deals and projects to follow up on. “I’m not graduating if that’s what you’re thinking,” Zen clarified ahead of 1pm EST. “I’m not going anywhere.”

Zen’s chat encouraged her to rest after the announcement, given the VTuber previously received a light concussion yesterday and needed to visit the hospital. Prior to her departure announcement, Zen noted feeling pain in her head, although she hinted adrenaline may be the source. On the lead up to the 1pm EST announcement, Zen repeatedly expressed anxiety.

“Oh, my heart is beating out of my chest,” she said, moments before announcing her departure from VShojo.

VShojo: Zen will keep her IP

hello. i will have an announcement to make here in abit.https://t.co/2M83kroVlj

🫶 pic.twitter.com/0LGvndKfFP — Zentreya⚡🐲 VSHOJO (@zentreya) June 27, 2025

In an announcement from VShojo, the agency stated Zen would part ways with the group officially on July 11th, 2025. VShojo confirmed Zentreya will keep her IP and wished her well in the next stage of her VTubing journey.

“Zen has truly shaped VShojo, being one of our original members since 2020,” VShojo said in its announcement. “From communicating with a notepad on stream to Zen’s current TTS setup, it’s amazing to see how far things have come. Among her many talents has been bringing together VShojo and non-VShojo members alike for collaborations, helping to drive inclusivity among creators.”

Zentreya is the most watched VTuber on Twitch. As well as one of the most popular streamers on the site, according to two separate reports from VICE. Earlier this week, VShojo’s GEEGA announced the termination of her contract with the U.S. agency, stressing she will not be graduating from VTubing. GEEGA will also retain her IP. She has since posted a video explaining her departure in more detail and outlining her work at VShojo.

Zentreya marks the third VShojo founding member to part ways with the company. Silvervale and Nyatasha Nyanners both left the agency in 2023, signing on with Mythic Talent. As of July 11th, Ironmouse, Projekt Melody, Apricot, and Hime Hajime will remain as the four last founding members still affiliated with VShojo.

VICE has reached out to VShojo and Zentreya for comment.